Champions League games today: Full TV schedule, channels to watch 2020 UEFA soccer in USA

This year's UEFA Champions League schedule, which was interrupted in March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live sports, resumes this month with a completely new look.

Not only is the Champions League schedule for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds condensed into a straight knockout tournament featuring single-leg fixtures, but Champions League games are being shown on a different TV channel then they were in the spring — assuming the match you want to watch is even on TV.

MORE: Watch select Champions League games on fuboTV (7-day trial)

CBS, which is taking over Champions League broadcasts in the United States a year ahead of schedule after Turner Sports backed out of its deal to show the rest of the 2019-20 season, is showing all Champions League action this month on CBS All Access, the network's online streaming service.

Only three games on the Champions League schedule, a couple Round of 16 matches and the Final on Aug. 23, will broadcast on live TV via CBS Sports Network.

Below is the complete Champions League TV schedule as the tournament to crown a 2019-20 European champion continues, plus how to watch all Champions League games in the United States.

Champions League TV schedule

The coronavirus shut down live sports on the same day (March 11) that Paris Saint-Germain beat Dortmund and Atlético Madrid topped Liverpool to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. That left four Round of 16 games left on the schedule.

The Champions League recently determined all four remaining Round of 16 matches could play out at their originally scheduled locations before the tournament heads to Lisbon, Portugal, the neutral site for all semifinal and quarterfinal matches as well as the Final.

All Champions League matches are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Below is the complete Champions League schedule from what's left of the Round of 16 through the Final at the end of the month.

Friday, Aug. 7

Round of 16 second leg

Match Time TV channel Live stream Juventus vs. Lyon (1st leg: 0-1) 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (1st leg: 2-1) 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network CBS All Access/fuboTV

Saturday, Aug. 8

Round of 16 second leg

Match Time TV channel Live stream Bayern vs. Chelsea (1st leg: 3-0) 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access Barcelona vs. Napoli (1st leg: 1-1) 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network CBS All Access/fuboTV

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Quarterfinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Atalanta vs. Paris 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Thursday., Aug. 13

Quarterfinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Leipzig vs. Atlético 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Friday, Aug. 14

Quarterfinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Saturday, Aug. 15

Quarterfinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Real Madrid/Man. City vs. Lyon/Juventus 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Semifinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Atalanta/Paris vs. Leipzig/Atlético 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Semifinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern vs. Real Madrid/Man. City/Lyon/Juventus 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Sunday, Aug. 23

Champions League Final

Match Time TV channel Live stream TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network CBS All Access/fuboTV

How to watch Champions League games in the USA

CBS was supposed to take over the exclusive English language rights for Champions League matches in 2021, but it did so ahead of schedule after Turner Sports prematurely ended its deal in June. So CBS is now the home for Champions League action in the United States, but it will not show any of the 11 remaining matches on its over-air cable network.

All Champions League matches are available live on CBS All Access, which is the network's online streaming service. A select few, including the Champions League Final, will be shown on TV via CBS Sports Network.

MORE: Watch CBS Sports Network on fuboTV

CBS All Access starts at $5.99 a month, but it is offering a one-month free trial promotion for new subscribers through mid-August. Users can cancel subscriptions at any time.

Below are the devices on which CBS All Access can be streamed:

Android

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Amazon FireTV

LG

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Roku

Samsung

Visio

Xfinity

For the select games on TV, including the Champions League Final, CBS Sports Network has a channel finder feature for users across the country.

CBS Sports Network is available on most cable provider systems. It's also available from satellite providers DirecTV (channel 221) and Dish Network (channel 158).

As for live TV streaming services, CBS Sports Network is available on fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu. All three come with free trials for new subscribers.