Champions League Final referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz to officiate Chelsea vs Man City

(Getty Images)

UEFA has confirmed that Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will take charge of his first Champions League final when Chelsea face Manchester City on May 29.

Mateu Lahoz, 44, served as a fourth official at the 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

The referee has officiated in six Champions League ties this season, including the quarter-final first-leg match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

He will be assisted by compatriots Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar, with Carlos del Cerro Grande the fourth official.

As for the VAR team, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez takes charge with assistance from Juan Martinez Munuera, Inigo Prieto Lopez de Cerain and Pawel Gil.

Mateu Lahoz will oversee his first Champions League FinalGetty Images

Mateu Lahoz has also made the list of referees for this summer’s European Championships.

As for the Europa League Final between Manchester United and Granada on May 26, French official Clement Turpin will be in charge in Gdansk.

Read More

Klopp backs Solskjaer over weakened Man Utd XI after fixture ‘crime’

Spurs to host two NFL games as International Series returns in 2021

Casey Stoney to step down at Man Utd as Arsenal seek new manager