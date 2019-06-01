Champions League final: BT Sport stream on Youtube causes viewers to complain

Viewers were left furious with the BT Sport stream of the Champions League final

Football fans turned on BT Sport after the broadcasters suffered a series of problems with their Champions League final stream.

The broadcasters, who own the rights for Champions League matches, vowed to stream Europe’s showpiece event for free on Saturday night.

This meant that those who were not subscribers could watch one of the most highly-anticipated finals on these shores for some time, given both Liverpool and Tottenham were to contest it.

But problems became immediately apparent for those fans - with a number raising issues over the quality of the live stream.

‘Atrocious’

Love that I can watch the Champions league final on @YouTube but this ghosting thing is killing me. Sort it out! I have Fibre optic broadband! pic.twitter.com/66h53Q6sic — Oz Koca (@Ozkoca1) June 1, 2019

Streaming quality of Champions League final on YouTube is atrocious. @btsport really need to sort it out. This is why huge sporting events should be free to air on TV. — Glenn Williams (@GRW810) June 1, 2019

‘What it would look like if you had magic mushrooms’

Interesting to see BT Sport choose the "What Would The Match Look Like If You Had Magic Mushrooms" viewing experience on YouTube. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/txi56dLv8A — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 1, 2019

This BT Sport YouTube stream appears to be showing the final from about 2002 #buffering pic.twitter.com/h5YHEXr9vf — The Football Attic (@FootballAttic) June 1, 2019

‘Windows XP frame lag’

BT Sport’s #UCLFinal on YouTube is atrocious. Reminds me of Windows XP frame lag ffs pic.twitter.com/kKw7dYjEvA — Jon Stark (@mofahim_) June 1, 2019

Tonight's game on BT Sport is available in HD, 4K UHD and watercolour #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Tj6P4UuGMc — Allan Smith (@AllanSmith80) June 1, 2019

‘Old school’







