Champions League final: BT Sport stream on Youtube causes viewers to complain

Dimitri Kondonis
Yahoo Sport UK
Viewers were left furious with the BT Sport stream of the Champions League final
Viewers were left furious with the BT Sport stream of the Champions League final

Football fans turned on BT Sport after the broadcasters suffered a series of problems with their Champions League final stream.

The broadcasters, who own the rights for Champions League matches, vowed to stream Europe’s showpiece event for free on Saturday night.

This meant that those who were not subscribers could watch one of the most highly-anticipated finals on these shores for some time, given both Liverpool and Tottenham were to contest it.

But problems became immediately apparent for those fans - with a number raising issues over the quality of the live stream.

‘Atrocious’

‘What it would look like if you had magic mushrooms’

‘Windows XP frame lag’

‘Old school’




