Champions League final 2023: When is it, what TV channel is it on and what is the venue?

The finalists for Uefa’s showpiece club competition have been decided. Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the final of the 67th edition of the European Cup.

For City, the match comes a week after their FA Cup against arch-rivals Manchester United. Having already won the Premier League, victory at Wembley would ensure they are going for the Treble – a feat only achieved in the UK once before, by United.

When is it?

This year’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 10. Kick-off is set for 8pm (BST), 10pm local time.

How can I watch in the UK?

Coverage of the final in the UK is on BT Sport 1 HD. You can also watch in ultra-high definition on BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport is also making the match free to all on its YouTube channel.

How can I watch in the US?

In the United States, the Champions League final will be shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Where is it taking place?

The Champions League final will be held at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium. It will be the second Champions League final to be staged there, with few needing reminding of the first – Liverpool beating AC Milan on penalties having trailed 3-0 at half-time back in 2005. The “Miracle of Istanbul” is one of the most sensational comebacks in the competition’s history.

Steven Gerrard lifts the Champions League trophy in 2005 - PA/Phil Noble

Who are the current champions?

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris last year thanks to a Vinicius Junior second-half strike. It was the club’s 14th triumph in the competition, extending their own record. On the back of that victory, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win the European Cup four times. He is also the only one to have taken a team to five finals, but was denied the opportunity to reach a sixth after his side lost to City in this year’s semi-final.

What are the best of the latest odds?

Manchester City 2/9

Inter Milan 15/4

