Champions League final 2023: When is it, what TV channel is it on and what is the venue?

A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League trophy prior to the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England - Getty Images/Michael Regan

The finalists for Uefa’s showpiece club competition have been decided. Manchester City take on Inter Milan at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium for the final of the 67th edition of the European Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the biggest game in European club football.

When is it?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 10. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST (10pm local time).

How can I watch in the UK?

Coverage of the final in the UK is on BT Sport 1 HD. You can also watch in ultra-high definition on BT Sport Ultimate.

How can I watch in the US?

In the United States, the Champions League final will be shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Who will be battling it out for the famous trophy?

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City juggernaut will take on the Inter Milan, managed by Simone Inzaghi. City defeated the competition’s most successful team, Real Madrid, in the semi-final (a 5-1 aggregate thumping) but they will need to overcome three-time champions Inter to claim their first European Cup.

The match comes a week after their FA Cup against arch-rivals Manchester United. Victory at Wembley would ensure they are going for the treble - a feat only achieved in the UK once before, by United.

Where is it taking place?

The Champions League final will be held at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

It will be the second Champions League final to be staged there, with few needing reminding of the first – Liverpool beating AC Milan on penalties having trailed 3-0 at half-time back in 2005. The “Miracle of Istanbul” is one of the most sensational comebacks in the competition’s history.

Steven Gerrard lifts the Champions League trophy in 2005 - PA/Phil Noble

Who are the current champions?

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris last year thanks to a Vinicius Junior second-half strike. It was the club’s 14th triumph in the competition, extending their own record. On the back of that victory, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win the European Cup four times. He is also the only one to have taken a team to five finals.

What are the latest odds?

Manchester City 5/11

Inter Milan 29/4

Having a bet on the match? Find the best Champions League Final free bets