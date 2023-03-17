Champions League draw produces top-heavy quarter-final line-up

Chelsea face holders Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Chelsea will play holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the winners facing either Manchester City or Bayern Munich following a top-heavy draw that produced two blockbuster ties. On the other side of the draw Napoli will face AC Milan in an all-Italian clash, while Inter Milan will play Benfica. It means one of those sides will reach the Champions League final.

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea in last season’s quarter-finals on their way to lifting the Champions League for the 14th time and Friday’s draw produced a repeat of that tie. Manchester City’s quest to win their first Champions League title will also have to be done the hard way, with Pep Guardiola’s side facing German champions Bayern Munich before a potential rematch with Madrid in the semi-finals.

City have added Erling Haaland to the side that were knocked out by Real Madrid in last season’s semi-finals but Carlo Ancelotti’s team remain the team to beat following their thrashing of Liverpool in the round of 16. Serie A leaders Napoli look to be favourites to reach the Istanbul final on the other side of the draw, in what would be a first Champions League final for the Italian club.

