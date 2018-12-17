Champions League draw: Manchester United, PSG set for showdown

Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool takes on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Premier League leader Liverpool was a 3-1 winner over rival United on Sunday and its former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp will take on a familiar foe in Bayern.

PSG won a group featuring Liverpool and Napoli and will have the second leg at home in a tie that might prove to be Jose Mourinho's only chance of salvaging something from United's season when it comes around.

Dortmund will face Tottenham and a trio of Bundesliga-versus-Premier League encounters will be completed by Schalke against Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid, which will host this season's Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano, has been drawn against Cristiano Ronaldo and Serie A king Juventus.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona travels to Lyon, which recorded a single victory in the group stage against Manchester City before five consecutive draws.

Defending champion Real Madrid is in pursuit of a fourth consecutive title and takes on an Ajax side that Bayern failed to beat during the round-robin phase.

Elsewhere, Roma has been drawn against Porto, with the first legs of the ties to be played on February 13-14 and 19-20 before returns on March 5-6 and 12-13.