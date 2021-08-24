Champions League draw: Who can Manchester United face in the group stages?

Manchester United are back in the Champions League, and the pressure will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make an impact.

United were left disappointed in last season’s Europa League Final as Villarreal beat them in a marathon penalty shootout, but a second-placed Premier League finish ensured the Red Devils returned to Europe’s elite club competition after a year away.

Solskjaer has since added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to his squad this summer with Champions League football now on offer, and United will have serious ambitions of another deep continental run this season.

With the Champions League group-stage draw set to be held this Thursday, here are the potential opponents for United fans to watch out for in Pots 1-4...

Who can Man United face in the Champions League draw?

Pot 1:Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, Sporting Libson (Chelsea, Manchester City)

United cannot be drawn against Chelsea or Man City given Uefa rules state two teams from the same association cannot face each other at this stage.

That means United will face one of Villarreal, Atletico, Bayern, Inter, Lille or Sporting.

Pot 2:Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

United are seeded in Pot 2, so will not face any of the seven other teams.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pot 3: FC Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit, Benfica

Two teams are yet to be confirmed but Man United will be able to face any of the teams from Pot 3.

Pot 4:Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg.

Three teams are yet to be confirmed but Man United will be able to face any of the teams from Pot 4.

Pot 3 or 4 TBC:Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, RB Salzburg/Brondby, Monaco/Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb/ Sheriff Tiraspol

