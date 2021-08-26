Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Man City learn opponents

Follow live coverage of the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League group-stage draw tonight.

Last year it was two Premier League teams who contested the final, Chelsea emerging as triumphant with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Lisbon. This year, the road to European silverware leads clubs to the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the final set to be contested on 28 May, 2022.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been paired by Uefa, meaning they cannot play group stage matches on the same evenings, and the same is true of Man City and Chelsea. Among the top seeds are Ligue 1 winners Lille and Europa League champions Villarreal; while perhaps the most notable club in this summer transfer window anywhere on the continent, Paris Saint-Germain, are in Pot 2 - though it remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe plays for them in this year’s competition or transfers to Real Madrid, who are similarly in that second group.

Follow latest updates and analysis from Istanbul:

17:37 , Michael Jones

Pot 1 will be drawn first. We’ve got Chelsea (ENG), Villarreal (ESP), Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester City (ENG), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Inter Milan (ITA), Sporting CP (POR) and Lille (FRA).

The first team out is: Manchester City

Group A: Manchester City

Champions League draw: Group stage draw

17:35 , Michael Jones

The draw for the Champions League group stages is finally getting underway. There’s a quick reminder of how the draw works, put simply clubs are paired together (Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man United, etc) so that when one comes out into the draw first, the other has to go on the ‘other’ side of the draw. That way, they never play on the same evening in the group stage.

Story continues

As usual, no teams of the same nationality can be drawn in the same group.

Eight groups, four teams in each, one team from each Pot per group.

Champions League draw: Goalkeepers of the season

17:29 , Michael Jones

Barcelona’s Sandra Panos wins the Women’s goalkeeper of the season award with Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy awarded the men’s equivalent.

Champions League draw: The awards

17:25 , Michael Jones

There are plenty of other awards being given out this evening. Here’s a look at the shortlists for each one:

Men’s player of the year: Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne

Women’s player of the year: Hermoso, Martens, Putellas

Men’s coach of the year: Guardiola, Mancini, Tuchel

Women’s coach of the year: Cortes, Gerhardsson, Hayes

Goalkeeper of the season: Courtois, Ederson, Mendy

Defender of the season: Azpilicueta, Ruben Dias, Rudiger

Midfielder of the season: De Bruyne, Jorginho, Kante

Forward of the season: Haaland, Lewandowski, Mbappe

Women’s goalkeeper of the season: Berger, Endler, Panos

Women’s defender of the season: Eriksson, Mapi Leon, Paredes

Women’s midfielder of the season: Bonmatí, Ji, Putellas

Women’s forward of the season: Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens

Europa League player of the season: Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Gerard Moreno

Champions League draw: Ivanovic and Essien

17:23 , Michael Jones

Former Chelsea stars Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien are welcomed onto the stage now. They’ll be drawing the teams out of the pot later on.

Champions League draw: President’s Award

17:20 , Michael Jones

The Denmark team medical doctor Morten Boesen says:

“A lot of people helped us that night and it was a nice example that team work really does save lives. A lot of people helped in the following days and we should also thank them a lot.

“The night of June 12 was a traumatic and memorable night for all of us and naturally the most important thing is that Christian is OK today.”

Champions League draw: President’s Award

17:17 , Michael Jones

The medical team that saved Eriksen’s life head to the stage to receive their awards, but Denmark captain Simon Kjaer can’t be in Istanbul tonight so he recorded a video message saying:

“I would like to thank for this award on behalf of me and the entire Danish team. As a captain I feel obligated to take this award with my team and only with my team. But thanks again for this award. We appreciate it.”

Champions League draw: President’s Award

17:11 , Michael Jones

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin says:“This is an award for special achievements,

“It’s more than just a result on the pitch. It’s something much wider and bigger.”

Champions League draw: President’s Award

17:10 , Michael Jones

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin comes onto the stage to present the first award of the evening, the President’s Award.

The medical team that saved the life of Denmark player Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020, and Danish national team captain Simon Kjær, are the recipients of the 2021 UEFA President’s Award.

According to Uefa: ‘The accolade is a mark of homage for their vital contributions in coming to Eriksen’s aid when the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Denmark’s Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on 12th June.

‘Thanks to the medical team’s rapid response and expert emergency treatment, Eriksen was resuscitated on the pitch, and is now happily on the road to recovery. Simon Kjær shares the honour for his reaction in immediately helping Eriksen, as well as for the exceptional leadership qualities he displayed.’

Champions League draw: The ceremony

17:03 , Michael Jones

Today’s Champions League draw is being hosted at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul. The draw will be getting started soon but first there is a highlights montage of last season’s competition.

Champions League draw: Uefa Men’s Player of the Year

17:01 , Michael Jones

As well as the group stage draw for this year’s Champions League competition there will be a few awards given out for last season’s tournament.

One of the awards is for Uefa Men’s Player of the Year and Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne, and Chelsea’s Jorginho and N’Golo Kante have all been nominated.

De Bruyne has been named on the three-man shortlist for the second consecutive year after helping Manchester City win both the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season.

Jorginho was also part of the Italy team that beat England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Champions League draw: The favourites

16:52 , Michael Jones

Paris St. Germain and Manchester City lead the odds with the bookmakers as favourites to win the Champions League this season in spite of the fact that neither side have won the competition.

With the addition of Lionel Messi this summer PSG pip Man City as favourites to win but there are some good odds on reigning champions Chelsea and Bundesliga winner Bayern Munich.

The odds:

PSG: 16/5

Chelsea: 9/1

Man City: 41/10

Bayern Munich: 41/5

Champions League draw: The qualifiers

16:46 , Michael Jones

Spain lead the way as the country with the most teams in the Champions League this season. They have five qualifiers, four through their finish in La Liga plus Villarreal after they won the Europa League.

England have four teams in the competition as do Germany and Italy.

Last night Austria’s RB Salzburg beat Brondy IF 2-1 to qualify 4-2 on aggregate whilst Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol beat Dinamo Zagreb (3-0 agg), and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Monaco (3-2 agg) to make it into this year’s competition.

Champions League draw: Will Declan Rice boost Man Utd’s chances?

16:32 , Michael Jones

There are plenty of whispers and rumours floating about whilst the transfer window remains open and one of the big ones concerns West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Manchester United are in the market for a holding midfielder as the final piece needed to solve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield jigsaw and Rice seemingly fits the bill. But will he join United and aid their chances at lifting the Champions League trophy?

Manchester United targeting central midfielder before transfer deadline

Champions League draw: Who will Manchester United face?

16:26 , Michael Jones

Manchester United were drawn in a tough group last season alongside PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir. They started perfectly with wins over PSG and RB Leipzig but a shock defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir meant they needed to beat one of either Leipzig or PSG in the last two matches to progress. This they failed to do and they dropped out of the competition raising questions over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial qualities.

Like Liverpool, United should face an easier task to reach the knockout stages this season and Solskjaer will come under the spotlight once again if they fail to do so:

Who can Manchester United get in Champions League group stage draw?

Champions League draw: Who will Liverpool be drawn with?

16:20 , Michael Jones

Most of the historically big teams are in Pot 2 this year as it consists of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund.

That means they will avoid each other in the group stages but could result in some tasty knockout stage fixtures. Jurgen Klopp will be pleased though. In comparison to Chelsea and Manchester City, Liverpool should have an easier path to the round of 16.

Who can Liverpool get in Champions League group stage draw?

Champions League draw: Who will Manchester City get?

16:14 , Michael Jones

The Champions League trophy still eludes Manchester City. It is the one they most desperately want to win and it is the only competition coach Pep Guardiola hasn’t won during his time at the Manchester club.

They are one of the favourites to come close again this season but, like Chelsea, they face a potentially tough group stage:

Who can Man City get in Champions League group stage draw?

Champions League draw: Who will Chelsea face?

16:08 , Michael Jones

As reigning Champions League winners Chelsea are in Pot 1 for the draw. They can’t be drawn against Manchester City, Manchester United or Liverpool but there are many other permutations that could happen including a tough opponent from Pot 2:

Who can Chelsea get in Champions League group stage draw?

Champions League draw: The 2021 final

16:02 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are the reigning Champions League winners. They travelled to Porto back in May to face Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao.

Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and City were unable to respond leading to a 1-0 victory for the Blues and a first trophy for Chelsea under boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have since brought reinforcements into their squad in the shape of 2020/21 Serie A winner Romelu Lukaku and they’ll be looking to defend their title again this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy after Chelsea win the Champions League (Getty)

Champions League draw: How does the draw work?

15:55 , Michael Jones

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will be made up of the holders (Chelsea), the Europa League winners (Villarreal) and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations given neither Chelsea nor Villarreal won their domestic leagues. Manchester City are in Pot 1.

Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings. Liverpool and Manchester United are both in Pot 2 with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund amongst others.

In the group stages no team can play a side from their own domestic league and clubs are paired together (Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man United, Inter and Juventus, and so on).

This way no team from the same domestic league plays on the same evening in the group stages. For example if Manchester United are drawn out early to play on a Tuesday in week one, Liverpool will go in the other side of the draw and play on the Wednesday.

Champions League draw: No Harry Kane

15:43 , Michael Jones

Speaking of potential transfers, the summer’s most talked about move isn’t actually happening. Manchester City were circling for Tottenham’s Harry Kane but it seems negotiations have broken down and Kane won’t feature in the Champions League this season.

Kane let it be known that he wanted to move to a club with Champions League football, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanted Kane at the Eithad, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wanted a huge transfer fee.

All parties couldn’t agree on terms though and yesterday Kane announced that he’ll be staying at Tottenham for the foreseeable future.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Champions League draw: Latest transfers

15:36 , Michael Jones

There are still five days to go before the summer transfer window closes and some big moves may yet still be on the horizon.

Paris St. Germain have boosted their hopes of lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time this season with the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona but there are rumours concerning Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old is being courted by Real Madrid and may be a galáctico before the competition starts.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Juventus as well with Manchester City the most likely destination. The Independent’s Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, reports that Ronaldo has already agreed personal terms with City although the clubs remain at odds over the transfer fee.

What other moves might be made before Europe’s biggest competition kicks off in a couple of weeks time?

Man City agree personal terms with Cristiano Ronaldo

Champions League draw: The details

15:26 , Michael Jones

The draw for this year’s competition takes place on Thursday at 5pm in Istanbul. European football governing body Uefa will stream the draw live on their website.

In the UK, BT Sport will also air the draw live on BT Sport 1 HD and the broadcaster’s site.

As well as the group stage draw for this season’s competition a number of awards from the 2020/21 edition of the Champions League will also be handed out.

Champions League draw: Seeds and clubs in each Pot

12:18 , Karl Matchett

Pot 1

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Sevilla (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)ï»¿

Pot 3

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Leipzig (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Benfica (POR)

Atalanta (ITA)

Zenit (RUS)

Pot 4

BeÅiktaÅ (TUR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Young Boys (SUI)

AC Milan (ITA)

Malmö (SWE)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Champions League draw: Format and rules

12:15 , Karl Matchett

Right, let’s get the usual bits out of the way, what you need to know before the actual draw takes place.

Clubs are paired together (Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man United, Inter and Juventus, and so on) so that when one comes out into the draw first, the other has to go on the ‘other’ side of the draw. That way, they never play on the same evening in the group stage.

As usual, no teams of the same nationality can be drawn in the same group.

Eight groups, four teams in each, one from each Pot.

Champions League draw: Live coverage as Premier League clubs learn group stage opponents

11:55 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon all and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Uefa Champions League group stage draw, the start of the journey for all clubs as they bid for glory, silverware and the chance to replace Chelsea as champions of Europe.

Four Premier League clubs learn their fate today, their three opponents in the group phase, with the top two as usual going through to the knock-outs. In the future there will be a single league with all 36 clubs in it playing 10 games - but that format doesn’t kick in until 2024/25.

One other absolutely critical thing we’ll learn at the draw is the new logo for the 2022 final! Oooh, exciting. You know the one, the ‘Road to ...’ which accompanies all the backgrounds and adverts and that sort of thing. This time it’s the Road to St. Petersburg, by the way - all roads lead to Russia in the Champions League this year.