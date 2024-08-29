Champions League draw LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa learn fixtures ahead of new format

A new era of the Champions League arrives as the draw is held for the inaugural 36-team format.

The old group stage is out, with a new-look league phase arriving to bring what Uefa hope will be a more exciting first stage of the competition. The draw will be different as a result, with each of the teams handed eight fixtures to play, as opposed to being selected into groups. From England, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa qualified from the Premier League while Scottish champions Celtic are also in the hat.

As usual, teams cannot face opponents from their country, but there are set to be some blockbuster ties as for the first time clubs can face rivals from the same pot - meaning that the champions from the last two seasons, Real Madrid and Man City, could theoretically face each other. Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last season to become kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time.

Follow all the updates from the Champions League draw in our live blog below, with the ceremony starting at 5pm BST

It says something about the new Champions League that, as executives were preparing for their trip to Nyon for Thursday’s draw, one of the most common statements was: “How does this actually work, then?” Many are still getting their heads around it. They won’t be alone. Uefa has had to flood out explainers for the expanded 36-team super-group stage.

It means that the draw will do more than just decide who plays who in a series of largely inconsequential group games.

It is the first step in a three-year period that is going to change our understanding of and interaction with football. This won’t be the last time that people approach one of the major competitions and wonder how it works. There’s also the World Cup, that is bloating to 48 teams and at once removing its own sense of a self-contained elite event. In between, there’s the expanded 32-team Club World Cup at the end of this season, if it even takes place.

It really is a new era, with changed theme music, too.

Preview by Miguel Delaney

What is the new Champions League format and how does the draw work?

The Champions League has undergone perhaps the most significant revamp in the competition’s history with a new format in place for the 2024/25 season.

Europe’s premier club competition has abandoned the traditional group stage structure as it enters a 33rd season since rebranding.

Instead, progress to the knockout rounds will be determined by an expanded league stage featuring 36 teams and two more rounds of midweek fixtures.

The final of this year’s competition will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich next May as Real Madrid bid to defend a continental crown won for the 15th time earlier this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the new format and the 2024/25 Champions League.

When is the 2024/25 Champions League draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday 29 August from 5pm BST.

How to watch

The draw will be streamed live online via the Champions League website and Uefa YouTube channel.

Welcome

The brand new Champions League begins with a format that Uefa hopes will revitalise Europe’s elite competition.

The old group stage faced criticism for being too predictable and the hope is that the new league phase will make for a more interesting dynamic.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League from the Premier League, while Real Madrid will look to defend their crown as the reigning champions, having beaten Borussia Dortmund in last season’s final.

