Champions League draw LIVE: Man City and Celtic face blockbusters with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ties

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League play-off tie, with Celtic taking on Bayern Munich for a place in the last-16.

Premier League champions City scraped through by beating Club Brugge and, as the 22nd seeds, knew they would face a true European heavyweight in the next round. Holders Madrid failed to finish in the top-eight as well, setting up a massive two-legged tie against City. Celtic, meanwhile, will be huge underdogs against German giants Bayern.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are already through after claiming one of the top-eight spots in the inaugural league phase, but they will have to wait for next month’s last-16 draw for the knockout bracket to be fully set.

Liverpool finished top of the league standings and will face one of Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest, while Arsenal know one of AC Milan, PSV Feyenoord or Juventus awaits them. Aston Villa, the eighth seeds, can prepare for one of Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting or Club Brugge.

In the other play-offs, PSG play Brest in an all-French tie, Monaco meet Benfica, Club Brugge take on Atalanta, Sporting entertain Dortmund, Feyenoord face Milan and Juventus challenge PSV.

This morning’s draw in Nyon will determine the play-offs and you can follow all the updates in the live blog below. The Europa League draw will follow at around 12pm GMT.

11:46 , Jamie Braidwood

As for Celtic, they will face Bayern Munich and Harry Kane in what is the club’s first Champions League knockout tie since 2013.

The Glasgow side have played Bayern four times before in the Champions league, with their last meeting coming in the 2017/18 group stage. Bayern won 3-0 at home and 2-1 at Celtic Park.

Celtic lost 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League league phase, but they did beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at home.

Celtic will be home first against Bayern before travelling to Munich and they must come away with a positive result at Parkhead.

After all, the last time a Scottish team faced German opposition in Munich, in the opening game of Euro 2024, it did not end well.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Real Madrid history

11:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Of the last three seasons, Real Madrid have triumphed twice in knockout ties. City’s victory came in the 2022/23 semi-finals, before beating Inter in the final. The last three times City and Real Madrid have met in the Champions League, the winner has gone on to lift the Champions League that season.

2023/24 quarter-finals:

Real Madrid 3-3 Man City

Man City 1-1 Real Madrid (Madrid won on pens)

2022/23 semi-finals

Real Madrid 1-1 Man City

Man City 4-0 Real Madrid

2021/22 semi-finals:

Man City 4-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City

Man City vs Real Madrid blockbuster set

11:37 , Jamie Braidwood

This is not what Uefa were expecting when they created the Champions League play-off rounds.

But for the fourth season in a row, Manchester City will meet Real Madrid in the Champions League knockouts.

This will be their earliest meeting since clashing in the group stages of the 2012/13 campaign.

Real Madrid knocked City out in quarter-finals on penalties last season, going on to lift the Champions League at Wembley.

(Getty Images)

Champions League play-off draw

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Let’s add the seeded top-eight teams:

Play-off 1: Brest vs PSG to play Liverpool or Barcelona

Play-off 2: Club Brugge vs Atalanta to play Lille or Aston Villa

Play-off 3: Manchester City vs Real Madrid to play Atletico Madrid or Leverkusen

Play-off 4: Juventus vs PSV to play Arsenal or Inter Milan

Play-off 5: Feyenoord vs Milan to play Inter Milan or Arsenal

Play-off 6: Celtic vs Bayern Munich to play Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid

Play-off 7: Sporting vs Dortmund to play Aston Villa or Lille

Play-off 8: Monaco vs Benfica to play Barcelona or Liverpool

Champions League knockout round dates

11:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Knockout phase play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Last-16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

FULL Champions League play-off draw

11:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Brest vs PSG

Monaco vs Benfica

PSV vs Juventus

AC Milan vs Feyenoord

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund

11:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund

11:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

11:23 , Jamie Braidwood

PSV vs Juventus

AC Milan vs Feyenoord

11:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Brest vs PSG

Monaco vs Benfica

11:22 , Jamie Braidwood

These clubs will be on the left side of the bracket (I think this only becomes important next month when the rest of the knockout stage draw is made):

Club Brugge vs Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Real Madrid/Bayern Munich

Juventus vs AC Milan/PSV

Brest vs PSG/Benfica

These clubs will be on the right:

Sporting vs Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund

Celtic vs Real Madrid/Bayern Munich

Feyenoord vs AC Milan/PSV

Monaco vs PSG/Benfica

11:17 , Jamie Braidwood

We start by drawing the seeded teams (9th to 16th, including Real Madrid) into the bracket, that will be followed by drawing the unseeded teams (17th to 24th, including Man City and Celtic) into the available slots, by pairing.

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Basically... we’re about to find out:

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th – Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund to play Sporting/Club Brugge

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd – Real Madrid/Bayern Munich to play Celtic/Manchester City

13th/14th to play 19th/20th – AC Milan/PSV to play Feyenoord/Juventus

15th/16th to play 17th/18th – PSG/Benfica to play Monaco/Brest

11:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Thiago says he’s been impressed with Atalanta and Monaco so far in the Champions League, as well as Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa.

A quick look at today’s draw procedure and then we’ll be on our way.

11:10 , Jamie Braidwood

As a reminder, the complete Champions League knockout bracket will not be complete until next month, because we love draws!

Thiago Alcantara, the Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool and Spain magician, will help out with today’s draw. What a footballer.

11:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Here comes the king of the Uefa draw, Giorgio Marchetti. We can’t be far away now from the balls being put into the pots.

11:05 , Jamie Braidwood

The draw ceremony begins with a recap of Wednesday’s Champions League finale. There were goals aplenty, but the 18-game super matchday was not to everyone’s liking. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain faced some drama, but both went through comfortably in the end.

11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Uefa have thrown open the doors of the ‘House of European Football’ in Nyon and now the knockout phase play-off draw will commence...

... after some considerable preamble.

Champions League play-off ties

10:55 , Jamie Braidwood

The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February. Here’s a full list of the potential play-off ties, to be drawn on shortly:

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th – Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund to play Sporting/Club Brugge

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd – Real Madrid/Bayern Munich to play Celtic/Manchester City

13th/14th to play 19th/20th – AC Milan/PSV to play Feyenoord/Juventus

15th/16th to play 17th/18th – PSG/Benfica to play Monaco/Brest

Potential opponents for seeded English teams in last-16

10:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool (1st)

15th: PSG

16th: Benfica

17th: Monaco

18th: Brest

Arsenal (3rd)

13th: AC Milan

14th: PSV

19th: Feyenoord

20th: Juventus

Aston Villa (8th)

9th: Atalanta

10th: Borussia Dortmund

23th: Sporting CP

24th: Club Brugge

Who is in the play-off draw?

08:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Atalanta, B. Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Brest, Celtic, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Juventus, Man City, Milan, Monaco, Paris, PSV, Real Madrid, Sporting CP

Who has qualified directly for the last 16?

08:10 , Jamie Braidwood

The clubs who finished in the top eight of the group stage qualified directly for the last 16. Those teams are:

1st: Liverpool

2nd: Barcelona

3rd: Arsenal

4th: Inter Milan

5th: Atletico Madrid

6th: Bayer Leverkusen

7th: Lille

8th: Aston Villa

How does the draw work?

08:02 , Jamie Braidwood

A great question.

The teams that finished between ninth and 16th in the league standings will be seeded for the play-offs draw, and they will each be drawn against an unseeded team that finished between 17th and 24th in the table.

The seeded team will have the slight advantage of playing the second leg at home.

Teams will also be paired together in the draw, so the two sides who finished ninth and 10th will be drawn against either the 23rd or 24th placed sides; the teams who finished 11th and 12th will be drawn against either the 21st or 22nd-placed sides, and so on.

The eight winners from the play-offs will meet the top eight from the league phase in the last 16, where straight knockout rounds will run all the way to the final.

When is the Champions League draw?

08:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The Champions League play-offs draw will take place on 31 January 2025. The draw will take place from 11am GMT.

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Good morning

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The new Champions League format for 2025 will see the knockout play-off round in action for the first time in February, to decide which teams enter the last-16.

The top eight teams in the final Champions League league-phase table will automatically go through to the last 16. They will be joined by the winners from the play-offs; a set of eight two-legged ties between those clubs who finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.

There are five British sides in the Champions League, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Celtic all hoping to go far in the competition.