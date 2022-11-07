Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City learn last-16 fate

Michael Jones
·11 min read
Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City learn last-16 fate

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place today as Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City all find out their opponents for the first round of the knockout stages. Out of the Premier League teams only Liverpool failed to win their group as they finished runners-up to Napoli in Group A.

There won’t be any all-English ties just yet, given the restrictions on facing a side from the same country until teams reach the quarter-final stage, but there promises to be plenty of mouth-watering ties lined up for when the Champions League returns in February.

European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid potentially await for Liverpool whilst Benfica’s shock win in Group H means Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City may face the prospect of facing Paris Saint-Germain. The daw takes place at 11am GMT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland with the last-16 first legs scheduled for 14th-15th and 21st-22nd February and the second legs on 7th-8th and 14th-15th March following the World Cup.

Follow live updates from the Champions League draw:

Champions League draw live

  • The draw takes place at 11am GMT in Nyon, Switzerland

  • Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City all in seeded pot

  • Liverpool unseeded and could face Bayern Munich or Real Madrid

Chelsea’s attacking impotence is a familiar riddle for Graham Potter to solve

10:47 , Michael Jones

The soundtrack is blander, biting criticisms replaced by forgettable musings, the sense of a self-destructive manager blowing his empire up has gone, with quiet, vague notions of progress in vogue instead, but in a sense Chelsea have not been transformed by regime change.

At least one problem remains the same. They do not score enough goals. Not under Thomas Tuchel and not under Graham Potter either. Compile a league table over the last four rounds of fixtures and Chelsea are the lowest scorers: two goals in four games leaves them behind even Wolves. A meagre haul of two points in four games is why they will not spend the World Cup in the top four. A derby defeat to Arsenal was an exercise in attacking impotence: just five shots, with only one on target, a mere eight touches for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, an expected goals total of 0.28, their lowest in the top flight for over a year. There was a bland bluntness to Chelsea.

A beguiling trait of Chelsea over the last two decades is how the characteristics could remain as the manager changed. Potter got the new-manager bump that Tuchel experienced; that most of their predecessors did, too. For years, Chelsea were resourceful, redoubtable winners, no matter who was in charge. They were a byword for pragmatism. Now, whoever is in the dugout, they struggle to be prolific enough.

Chelsea’s attacking impotence is a familiar riddle for Graham Potter to solve

Bayern not worried about drawing Liverpool

10:42 , Michael Jones

Bayern Munich head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, was asked about his thoughts on drawing Liverpool in the last-16 after Jurgen Klopp’s men finished second in Group A and the German was pretty nonplussed about the prospect.

“There are easier draws [than getting Liverpool], but there’s always a chance that you can turn the tables.” he said, “There are not too many teams that finished second in their groups who would want to play against us.”

PSG boss ‘relaxed’ about last-16 opponent

10:37 , Michael Jones

Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Christophe Galtier, says his side are relaxed about the draw for the last-16 despite finishing second in Group H and facing the prospect of a group winner in the first knockout round.

“We know that to lift the trophy means we’ll have to take the best teams and we’ll find out the first one we’ll play at this draw.” said the PSG boss, “We’re calm and relaxed.”

Who can the English teams get?

10:33 , Michael Jones

Given the restrictions meaning you can’t play a team who were in your group or are from the same country, there are a limited number of sides each English team could face.

Chelsea can only draw: Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Liverpool can only draw: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid

Man City can only draw: AC Milan, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Tottenham can only draw: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG, RB Leipzig

Potential trip ups

10:28 , Michael Jones

There are a few surprises in the seeded pot this year after both Liverpool and PSG missed out.

Benfica are one. They have yet to lose a competitive game all season and clinched the top spot in Group H by the narrowest margin in Champions League history.

The Portuguese side scored a sixth goal at Maccabi Haifa in stoppage time to take them level on points, head-to-head record, goals scored and goals conceded with Paris St-Germain. Meaning they won the group due to scoring more away goals than the French side.

Napoli have also been a clear force throughout the group stages and their loss to Liverpool on the final matchday is the only time they’ve been defeated this season. Thankfully for the Reds, Napoli cannot be drawn against them but the Serie A side may be a testing prospect for PSG.

From the unseeded pot, the English sides will be hoping to avoid the French champions who have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to call on. The big surprise of the group stages though was Club Brugge, who were in the bottom seeds when the group draw was made, yet reached the knockout stage for the first time.

The Belgian side qualified after just four games but failed to score in their final three group matches.

What are the other Champions League key dates?

10:22 , Michael Jones

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11th/12th & 18th/19th April 2023

Semi-finals: 9th/10th & 16th/17th May 2023

Final: 10th June 2023

When are the round of 16 matches played?

10:16 , Michael Jones

The first legs will be played on 14th/15th and 21st/22nd February 2023 with the second legs on 7th/8th and 14th/15th March.

Kick-offs for all games are at 8pm GMT and the seeded teams in the draw will play the second legs at home.

Who can Liverpool get in the Champions League draw?

10:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool racked up 15 points in their Champions League group to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

Despite that impressive haul, Jurgen Klopp’s troops could only finish as runners-up in Group A, as Napoli similarly only lost one game to finish on 15 points but had a better record in the head to head matches between the sides and topped the pool.

It means a couple of European heavyweights, in the form of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are among Liverpool’s potential last-16 opponents but a bounceback performance to beat Napoli 2-0 on the final matchday - having suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend - will have restored Klopp’s confidence in his troops.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only four possible opponents in the round of 16. The Reds will face either Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto or Real Madrid - all of whom won their respective groups.

Who can Liverpool get in the Champions League draw?

Who can Manchester City get in the Champions League draw?

10:04 , Michael Jones

Manchester City cruised through their Champions League group unbeaten to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

City rarely broke sweat as they began Group G with a 4-0 win over Sevilla, a 2-1 triumph against Borussia Dortmund and a 5-0 thumping of FC Copenhagen.

With qualification all but secured, Pep Guardiola’s side took their foot off the gas slightly as back-to-back goalless away draws with Copenhagen and Dortmund ruined their perfect record but they finished with a flourish as a goal from teenager Rico Lewis helped them down Sevilla 3-1.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. City will face either AC Milan, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Who can Man City get in the Champions League draw?

Who can Tottenham get in the Champions League draw?

09:58 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur dramatically won their Champions League group on the final matchday to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

An up-and-down set of performances throughout the group stage culminated in a helter-skelter conclusion last Tuesday that, at various points, saw Tottenham topping the group, finishing as runners-up and missing out on qualification altogether. Eventually, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s 95th-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over Marseille and meant they narrowly won Group D ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, with Sporting CP coming third and dropping into the Europa League.

Taking four points off Frankfurt home and away proved pivotal for Antonio Conte’s men, as did an opening 2-0 home victory over Marseille, which ensured they ultimately weren’t punished for a return of just one point from the two games against Sporting.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. Spurs will face either AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Who can Tottenham get in the Champions League draw?

Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?

09:52 , Michael Jones

Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.

A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.

But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and Zagreb thanks to 2-1 victories - enabling them to top the group and earn a place in the seeded pot for Monday’s draw.

Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. The Blues will face either Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?

Who is in the draw?

09:46 , Michael Jones

The eight group winners and eight runners-up from the group stage comprise the teams in the last 16. The group winners are in the seeded pot, with the runners-up in the unseeded pot. Teams cannot be drawn against a side from their own country or from their group.

Group winners (seeded)

  • Bayern Munich (GER, Group C)

  • Benfica (POR, Group H)

  • Chelsea (ENG, Group E)

  • Manchester City (ENG, Group G)

  • Napoli (ITA, Group A)

  • Porto (POR, Group B)

  • Real Madrid (ESP, Group F)

  • Tottenham (ENG, Group D)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

  • AC Milan (ITA, Group E)

  • Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G)

  • Club Brugge (BEL, Group B)

  • Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Group D)

  • Inter Milan (ITA, Group C)

  • Liverpool (ENG, Group A)

  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA, Group H)

  • RB Leipzig (GER, Group F)

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

09:40 , Michael Jones

The draw will take place at 11am GMT on Monday 7 November at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be followed by the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws.

Champions League draw

08:45 , Michael Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Champions League draw. All four Premier League sides qualified out of the group stages - though it was a nervous finish for Tottenham - and will find out who their round of 16 opponents will be this morning.

Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City all finished top of their respective groups so go in the seeded pot which, in theory, should leave them with an easier opponent to face in the first round of the knockout stages. Liverpool finished second in Group A behind Napoli so are unseeded and potentially at risk of drawing a European heavyweight like Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Their are still restrictions in place on which teams can be drawn out to face one another. Teams cannot play a side they faced in the group stages and they will not play another team from their home country until at least the quarter-final stage so their will be no all English ties drawn today.

Follow along for all the live updates from the Champions League draw.

