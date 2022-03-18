Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn fate

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow the Champions League quarter-final draw live with the Premier League’s contingent down to three as European champions Chelsea joined by Liverpool and Man City, who were beaten in last year’s final by the Blues in Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past Inter Milan despite losing the second leg at Anfield thanks to a stunner from Lautaro Martinez, while Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions had far too much for Sporting, with Thomas Tuchel masterminding Chelsea past Lille amid off-the-field issues concerning the impending takeover of the club following sanctions from the UK government on Roman Abramovich.

The trio will not only discover their opponents from the last eight, but the route to the final in Paris will emerge with the path mapped out with the semi-final draw too.

The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, takes place at 11:00 GMT, you can follow live build-up and the latest updates from both the quarter-final and semi-final draw below:

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City in hat

Draw to take place at 11am in Nyon, Switzerland

All quarter-final and semi-final fixtures will be drawn

11:02 , Michael Jones

The English teams are ready. Uefa are ready as well. The draw is taking place at House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland.

10:58 , Michael Jones

The stage is set for the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws.

Here’s a reminder of the teams that are in the hat:

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Villarreal

10:55 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola reflected with satisfaction after Manchester City formally confirmed their Champions League quarter-final place on Wednesday.

The Premier League leaders had all but secured progress with their 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month but they still needed to finalise the matter in the return.

They did that with little alarm as they played out a routine goalless draw without truly exerting themselves against a side already resigned to elimination.

City boss Guardiola said: “I am very pleased because in both games we deserved to be in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“The first half was much better than the second. We were aggressive, we created chances and we were there.”

10:50 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his players take defeat worse than he does and so he expects a reaction after experiencing only their third loss of the season.

The 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday was offset by the fact a 2-0 first-leg lead meant the team progressed to their fourth quarter-final in five years.

However, it was Liverpool’s first defeat at Anfield in a year and there were muted celebrations at the final whistle.

When it was pointed out to him his side had not lost many matches in the last year, Klopp said: “Enough. More than enough. We are not good losers.

“I have usually after a game a little speech in the dressing room, most of the time it is quite nice to tell the boys how good they were, but in this game it was slightly different.”

Former Man Utd and Arsenal star taking part in draw

10:45 , Michael Jones

Mikael Silvestre, former defender for Manchester United and Arsenal, pick be drawing out the teams for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

I'm honored to announce that I will be doing the #UCL quarter-final, semi-final & final draws that take place on March 18th ⚽♥️#MondayMotivation | @ChampionsLeague" pic.twitter.com/ao8ExfCbrj — Mikael Silvestre (@IamMSilvestre) March 14, 2022

10:40 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel had to fight to protect his buoyant mood after seeing Chelsea reach the Champions League quarter-finals when told of potential future fan absences facing the Blues.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta netted to send the defending champions into the Champions League last eight with a 4-1 aggregate win over Lille.

Burak Yilmaz fired a penalty for Lille at a raucous Stade Pierre Mauroy but Chelsea hit back to power through after a 2-1 victory on the night in France.

Roman Abramovich’s UK and now EU sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to bite hard for the Blues, who cannot sell any new tickets to supporters.

Now Uefa expect Chelsea will not be able to have any fans at future Champions League matches while Abramovich is the club’s owner.

10:35 , Michael Jones

After vintage Atletico Madrid, there was also vintage faint praise.

“They’re very good,” Diego Simeone said of Manchester United, “but disorganised when they try to create pressure.”

It is as easy to read between the lines as it was for Atletico to disrupt United’s lines. Simeone obviously wanted to display sufficient respect to a great football institution, but couldn’t not help his coach’s realism coming, relaying his understanding that they weren’t a very good team.

United were again shown to not be good enough for this level, losing 1-0 at Old Trafford and 2-1 on aggregate, and the truth is the Champions League latter stages are better off without them.

What would they have added? It would have just been a reality check a bit further down the line. It won’t even miss their stars, such as they are. Some of them are evidently part of the problem.

How does the Champions League draw work?

10:31 , Michael Jones

The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the ‘home’ team for the final, for procedural reasons.

Following the quarter-final draw, ties will be numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows.

The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team and the first team drawn out plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn out.

When will the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals be held?

10:27 , Michael Jones

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday 28th May at the Stade de France in Paris.

10:23 , Michael Jones

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.

The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.

Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of Friday’s draw.

Route to the quarter-finals: Villarreal

10:17 , Michael Jones

Where to start with Villarreal? The 2021 Europa League champions were drawn in a group with Manchester United - who they beat to lift that trophy. They lost twice to the Red Devils in the group stages meaning they had to defeat Atalanta on matchday six to book a place in the knockouts. Three goals before half-time looked set to send they through but the Italian side responded with two of their own in the second half and left Villarreal with a tricky 10-minute period to deal with.

That done they face Juventus in the last-16 and played out a 1-1 draw at home. Perhaps the shock of the round came in their second leg as they swept aside Juve 3-0 in Turin with all the goals coming in the final 12 minutes. Can they keep this run going and back up their Europa League success by lifting the Champions League trophy?

Route to the quarter-finals: Real Madrid

10:11 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have had a whirlwind of a campaign so far. They opened with a far from convincing 1-0 victory over Inter Milan away from home before being beaten 2-1 at the Bernabeu by Champions League newcomer Sheriff Tiraspol in matchday two. That was their only blemish of the group stages however and they topped Group D with five wins from six.

Their last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain was arguably the most difficult of all the quarter-finalists and it certainly looked that way after Kylian Mbappe won the first leg for PSG with a 94th minute strike. He doubled their advantage on aggregate with the opening goal of the second leg before Karim Benzema took advantage of some shocking PSG defending to net a 17 minute hat-trick and send the 13x champions into the next round.

Route to the quarter-finals: Manchester City

10:04 , Michael Jones

One of the favourites to win the competition this year, Man City didn’t get off to the best of starts following a smashing 6-3 win over RB Leipzig with a 2-0 defeat away from home to PSG. They responded well though by winning the next three group games scoring 11 goals and conceding just three to put them in charge of the group. Another defeat away from home in the final matchday - to Leipzig this time - still didn’t stop them from topping Group A.

Pep Guardiola’s men then battered Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie to effectively progress to the next roud after 90 minutes. The second game was a more tepid affair with City keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw.

Route to the quarter-finals: Liverpool

09:58 , Michael Jones

Liverpool had a perfect run to the knockout stages becoming the first English club to win all six group stage matches in the Champions League. It was an even more impressive feat as the Reds were drawn in the so-called ‘group of death’ which included La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s men returned to Italy for the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Inter Milan and came up against stiff opposition. Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah both scored in the final 15 minutes of the game - in what proved to be two crucial goals - to send Liverpool back to Anfield with the advantage. An uncharacteristically poor performance followed and Inter Milan almost took advantage. They scored just after the hour mark but Alexis Sanchez’s red card mere minutes later meant they couldn’t push for a match saving equaliser and Liverpool closed out the game.

Route to the quarter-finals: Chelsea

09:52 , Michael Jones

An indifferent group stage - for their standards - saw the reigning European champions finish second in Group H to Juventus. They lost 1-0 to the Italian side in the second gameweek before recovering with wins over Malmo and Zenit St. Petersburg. Chelsea’s improvement was cemented with a 4-0 victory over Juve at Stamford Bridge but they failed to win the group after being held to a 3-3 draw with Zenit on matchday six.

In the last-16 Thomas Tuchel’s men came up against French side Lille and put in a confident performance at home to take a two-goal lead into the second leg. They would have been nervous when Lille opened the scoring in that game but their class shone through with goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta completing a 4-1 aggregate win.

Route to the quarter-finals: Benfica

09:48 , Michael Jones

Benfica shocked everyone in the group stages by finishing above Barcelona in Group E. They lost twice to Bayern Munich in the group but were unbeaten against Barca (one win, one draw) and Dynamo Kyiv (one win, one draw) ensuring they pipped the Spanish giants to a place in the knockouts by a point.

In the last-16 they faced Ajax and a breathtaking first leg saw the Dutch side twice take the lead before Roman Yaremchuk squared the tie in the 72nd minute. Travelling to the Netherlands for their second leg, Darwin Nunez netted the only goal of the game as Benfica earned a 3-2 win on aggregate to reach the last eight.

Route to the quarter-finals: Bayern Munich

09:42 , Michael Jones

It has so far been a near faultless campaign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

They have seven wins from eight - the exception being a 1-1 draw with Salzburg in the last-16 first leg - have scored 30 goals and have conceded just five in their Champions League run this term.

They are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Paris and a good quarter-final draw could define the success of Julian Nagelsmann’s debut season at the helm.

Route to the quarter-finals: Atletico Madrid

09:37 , Michael Jones

Atletico Madrid have done it the hard way in the Champions League this season. Diego Simeone’s men scraped through the group stages with a 3-1 victory over Porto on the final matchday propelling them above their rivals and sending them into the knockout rounds.

However, they were more composed and confident against Manchester United in the last-16. A late equaliser from Anthony Elanga in the first leg didn’t dampen Atleti’s spirits and they came to Old Trafford with a classic gameplan, winning 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) and might just be hitting form at the right time.

Who is left in the draw?

09:25 , Michael Jones

The eight winners of the Champions League last-16 fixtures remain in the draw with three teams from England, three from Spain, one from Germany and one from Portugal. They are:

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

How can I watch?

09:20 , Michael Jones

The draw for the rest of the 2021/22 Champions League will be held on Friday 18 March at Uefa headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, beginning at 11am GMT and Uefa.com will be providing a live stream of the proceedings in Switzerland.

09:17 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Uefa Champions League draw. As we reach the last eight stage, three Premier League clubs remain in the hunt for Europe’s most prestigious trophy.

Reigning holders Chelsea, last year’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool are all still involved - and any of them could face each other now as there are no seeds or country protection at this stage of the competition.

Uefa will be drawing both quarter-final and semi-final fixtures as well as who will be the ‘home’ team for the final itself meaning teams will have a clear road map to the final in Paris.

The 2022 Champions League final is taking place in Paris after St. Petersburg were stripped of hosting the match - but before teams can dream about glory in France, there are two more rounds to navigate.