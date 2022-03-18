Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City learn fate

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow the Champions League quarter-final draw live with the Premier League’s contingent down to three as European champions Chelsea joined by Liverpool and Man City, who were beaten in last year’s final by the Blues in Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past Inter Milan despite losing the second leg at Anfield thanks to a stunner from Lautaro Martinez, while Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions had far too much for Sporting, with Thomas Tuchel masterminding Chelsea past Lille amid off-the-field issues concerning the impending takeover of the club following sanctions from the UK government on Roman Abramovich.

The trio will not only discover their opponents from the last eight, but the route to the final in Paris will emerge with the path mapped out with the semi-final draw too.

The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, takes place at 11:00 GMT, you can follow live build-up and the latest updates from both the quarter-final and semi-final draw below:

Champions League draw 2022

Draw to take place at 11am in Nyon, Switzerland

All quarter-final and semi-final fixtures will be drawn

Who is left in the draw?

09:25 , Michael Jones

The eight winners of the Champions League last-16 fixtures remain in the draw with three teams from England, three from Spain, one from Germany and one from Portugal. They are:

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

How can I watch?

09:20 , Michael Jones

The draw for the rest of the 2021/22 Champions League will be held on Friday 18 March at Uefa headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, beginning at 11am GMT and Uefa.com will be providing a live stream of the proceedings in Switzerland.

Champions League draw

09:17 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Uefa Champions League draw. As we reach the last eight stage, three Premier League clubs remain in the hunt for Europe’s most prestigious trophy.

Reigning holders Chelsea, last year’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool are all still involved - and any of them could face each other now as there are no seeds or country protection at this stage of the competition.

Uefa will be drawing both quarter-final and semi-final fixtures as well as who will be the ‘home’ team for the final itself meaning teams will have a clear road map to the final in Paris.

The 2022 Champions League final is taking place in Paris after St. Petersburg were stripped of hosting the match - but before teams can dream about glory in France, there are two more rounds to navigate.