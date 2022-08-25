Champions League draw live: Group-stage fixtures for English clubs to be revealed - GETTY IMAGES

Six British clubs in the hat for Champions League draw

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham the four English teams

Rangers and Celtic in the draw for first time since 2007/08

05:38 PM

Pot two is up next

RB Leipzig will challenge title holders Real Madrid in Group F

Juventus will face Paris Saint-Germain in Group H

Tottenham Hotspur are in Group D alongside Frankfurt

Liverpool will face Ajax in Group A

05:32 PM

Pot one teams have been drawn into groups

Group A: Ajax

Group B: FC Porto

Group C: Bayern Munich

Group D: Frankfurt

Group E: AC Milan

Group F: Real Madrid

Group G: Manchester City

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain

05:21 PM

The draw is about to start

Just a reminder that six British clubs are in tonight's draw

05:14 PM

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin is on stage

He confirms that the President's award is being awarded to Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi for his distinguished international coaching career, in which he lead Italy to the 1994 World Cup final.

05:03 PM

Uefa coverage is now starting

If this isn't your first Champions League draw , then expect plenty of fluff before the balls start being drawn. We are being treated to a first of many montages.

04:52 PM

The venue for next year's final

The Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul will host next season's final. And it certainly has some history.

The same venue hosted one of the greatest ever Champions League final, when Liverpool somehow came back from 3-0 against an iconic AC Milan. Jurgen Klopp's men will fancy their chances after reaching the final three times in the last five years.

04:39 PM

The scene being set

The scene being set for tonight's UEFA Champions League Draw - GETTY IMAGES

04:26 PM

How the draw works

The draw is made up of 32 teams, of which 26 automatic qualifiers and the remaining six are the play-offs round winners from this week's ties that took place on Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24, and are split into four pots of eight teams.

Pot 1 contains the 2021-22 Champions League and Europa League winners, and the champions of the top six associations based on their 2021 UEFA country coefficients.

The remaining teams are placed into Pots 2, 3 and 4 based on their 2022 UEFA club coefficients.

A team from each pot is then drawn into eight groups of four teams, although teams from the same nation cannot be placed together

04:20 PM

The pots in full

A quick reminder that six British clubs are in the hat for tonight's draw

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Ajax

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting CP, Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4: Rangers, Dinamo, Marseille, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa

02:21 PM

Good afternoon and welcome

To our live coverage of the Champions League group-stage draw for the 2022/23 campaign.

It was 89 days ago that Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France to lift their 14th European Cup and the continent's best will once again be out to stop the Champions League specialists from going all the way.

To do that they will have to navigate the group stage and today the six British teams will find out who they will face come the start of this season's competition on 6 September.

Yes, you read that correctly and your eyes are not deceiving you, there are indeed six British clubs in the pot today. Premier League champions Manchester City are joined by the rest of last season's top four in the Premier League - Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, with two Scottish clubs, Celtic and arch-rivals Rangers also involved this year.

It's the first time since the 2007/08 campaign that Scotland will have more than one team in Europe's premier competition, Rangers having joined champions Celtic in the draw thanks to their victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

While teams from the same country cannot be in the same group there is a more-than-possible likelihood that a Battle of Britain could be on the cards with one of the English teams pitted again one of the Glasgow giants.

Clubs have been split into four pots, with one team from each making up a group. Pot one is made up of holders Real Madrid, the other champions of Europe's biggest leagues and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. The other pots are based on how well teams have done in Europe over the past five seasons.

There is the possibility of some heavyweight groups. Manchester City could end up with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, while Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Marseille is a possibility for the other English clubs. Celtic and Rangers could find themselves with Paris St Germain, Liverpool and Inter.

Stay here to find out who will face who with the draw expected to start at 5pm.