Champions League draw LIVE! Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City learn last-16 fate

Champions League draw LIVE!

After a compressed group stage, it’s already time for Europe’s top sides to learn their first knockout stage opponents. Some of the continent's biggest hitters have already missed the cut, namely Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax, but the strength of the competition is as impressive as ever.

England again have four teams in the mix, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City winning their groups - so will be seeded in the draw - while Liverpool finished second in theirs so will face a tougher opponent and the second leg away from Anfield. You cannot be drawn with a team from your own country, or your own group, in the last-16 stage, which will be played across two legs in February and March.

The action in Nyon begins around 11am GMT. Follow the build-up and reaction to the draw below with our dedicated blog, featuring expert insight from correspondents Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella.

Champions League last-16 draw highlights

Start time: 11am GMT

How to watch: BT Sport 1

Seeded teams

Unseeded teams

How does it work?

Manchester City the favourites

09:19 , Matt Verri

Easing through Group G with 14 points, Man City were pretty comfortable group winners and remain favourites to go all the way this season as they look for their first Champions League trophy.

There were goalless draws away to Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund to seal top spot, and City then came from behind against Sevilla to win the dead-rubber clash.

Can Erling Haaland get them over the line?

Possible opponents: Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge.

When will the matches be played?

09:12 , Matt Verri

The eight matches will be split over two midweeks.

The first legs are scheduled for February 14/15 and 21/22. The second legs will take place on March 7/8 and 14/15.

How does it work?

09:05 , Matt Verri

As ever, seeded teams will be drawn again an unseeded team in this morning’s last-16 draw.

However, clubs cannot play a side from the same country or one they played in the group-stage.

Unseeded teams

09:01 , George Flood

Unseeded: Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Club Brugge, Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, PSG, AC Milan

Seeded teams

09:01 , George Flood

Seeded teams: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Tottenham, Porto, Real Madrid, Benfica

Where to watch Champions League draw

09:00 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: Uefa will show the draw via their YouTube channel while BT Sport subscribers can also watch on the BT Sport website and app.

Welcome to Champions League draw LIVE coverage!

08:58 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Champions League draw!

It’s an occasion not to be missed as Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool all await their last-16 fate in Nyon.

Proceedings at Uefa’s Swiss headquarters are due to get underway at 11am GMT today, so stay tuned for all the build-up, live draw as it happens plus plenty of reaction to those juicy knockout ties.