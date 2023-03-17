Champions League draw in full: Chelsea handed Real Madrid quarter-final as Man City meet Bayern Munich

(Getty Images)

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals once again.

The two European giants were paired together for the third successive season during Friday’s draw, having also met in an explosive last-eight tie last term.

Elsewhere, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been handed a mouthwatering reunion with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while runaway Serie A leaders Napoli meet AC Milan in an all-Italian tie.

Milan’s cross-city rivals Inter have been drawn against Portuguese contenders Benfica, meanwhile.

The semi-final pathways were also laid out straight after the quarter-final draw at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with Chelsea and City set to face each other for a spot in the Istanbul showpiece on June 10 if they can each win their respective heavyweight quarter-final match-ups.

The winner of Inter vs Benfica and AC Milan vs Napoli will also go head to head in the semis, with the enticing prospect of a potential Milan derby at the last-four stage.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full

Real Madrid v sChelsea

Inter Milan vs Benfica

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli

Champions League semi-final draw

Real Madrid/Chelsea vs Manchester City/Bayern Munich

Inter Milan/Benfica v AC Milan/Napoli

More follows