Champions League draw in full: Chelsea handed Real Madrid quarter-final as Man City meet Bayern Munich
Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals once again.
The two European giants were paired together for the third successive season during Friday’s draw, having also met in an explosive last-eight tie last term.
Elsewhere, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been handed a mouthwatering reunion with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while runaway Serie A leaders Napoli meet AC Milan in an all-Italian tie.
Milan’s cross-city rivals Inter have been drawn against Portuguese contenders Benfica, meanwhile.
The semi-final pathways were also laid out straight after the quarter-final draw at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with Chelsea and City set to face each other for a spot in the Istanbul showpiece on June 10 if they can each win their respective heavyweight quarter-final match-ups.
The winner of Inter vs Benfica and AC Milan vs Napoli will also go head to head in the semis, with the enticing prospect of a potential Milan derby at the last-four stage.
Champions League quarter-final draw in full
Real Madrid v sChelsea
Inter Milan vs Benfica
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
AC Milan vs Napoli
Champions League semi-final draw
Real Madrid/Chelsea vs Manchester City/Bayern Munich
Inter Milan/Benfica v AC Milan/Napoli
