Champions League draw: Cristiano Ronaldo set for Man Utd return with Juventus

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo will face former club Manchester United in the Champions League this season after the two European heavyweights were drawn together in Group H on Thursday.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo initially rose to prominence on the European stage with United, having joined the club as an 18-year-old in 2003.

At Old Trafford he established himself as one of the best players in the world and won the first of his Ballons d'Or while at United in 2008, the same year of his maiden Champions League success.

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid the following year, winning four more Champions League titles before joining Juve, with the Turin giants hoping the Portugal star is the final piece of the puzzle in their quest for a first success in Europe since 1995-96.

Paul Pogba will also go up against his former team as United and Juve was drawn alongside Young Boys and Valencia, with the Spanish club tipped to cause some problems.

Group H



Juventus

Man. United

Valencia

Young Boys #UCLdraw









— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 30, 2018

Ronaldo's former club Madrid — the reigning champion — has been given a somewhat more comfortable draw, with Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen filling out Group G.

Last season's beaten finalist Liverpool finds itself in arguably the toughest pool of all, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

Manchester City will fancy its chances of sailing through Group F – Pep Guardiola's men are set to come up against Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and debutants Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will be similarly confident of their chances, with Benfica, Ajax and AEK Athens unlikely to threaten them for the top spot in Group E.

Inter returns to the competition for the first time since 2011-12 this term, though it will have its work cut out to reach the knockout phase having been drawn with Barcelona, Tottenham and PSV.

Atletico Madrid qualified by virtue of winning the Europa League and will face Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Club Brugge, while the Bundesliga side's rival Schalke is in Group D with Porto, Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray.