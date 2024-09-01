Champions League Clash Vs Liverpool & Derby Vs Inter Milan Could Be Decisive For AC Milan Coach’s Future

Matches against Liverpool in the Champions League and Inter Milan in Serie A could be decisive for the future of Paulo Fonseca at AC Milan.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. They report that the Rossoneri will wait until those matches before they make any serious decision about their coach’s future.

Former Roma, Porto, and Shakhtar Donetsk coach Fonseca has only just arrived at Milan this summer.

The 51-year-old is the man who the Rossoneri have decided upon to replace Stefano Pioli following five years of ups and downs, including a Serie A title win in 2022.

Things have not gone according to plan for Fonseca thus far, however.

This weekend, the Portuguese coach could only guide his team to a 2-2 draw away to Lazio.

That followed a draw against Torino on opening day, and then a shock loss against Parma.

Liverpool & Inter Clashes Could Be Decisive For Future Of Fonseca At AC Milan

Things are not going to get much easier for Milan.

The Rossoneri host Venezia in their first match back from the international break.

And that match has now taken on a must-win atmosphere for the Rossoneri. They can hardly afford to fail to beat a newly-promoted team for the second time in just four matches at the start of the season.

Then, Milan will get their Champions League campaign off to a start against extremely formidable opposition.

The Rossoneri host Premier League giants Liverpool.

Up next will be the derby clash with Inter in Serie A. That is a match in which Milan’s recent record has been abysmal.

According to Sky, Fonseca will definitely be on the bench for all of those matches.

Milan will not make any rash decisions just yet.

But that sequence of fixtures could be decisive. If Fonseca cannot convince his club, he may be out the door.