Champions League: Bayern Munich to kick-off title defence behind closed doors

Champions League holders Bayern Munich must start the defence of their European title behind closed doors after city officials extended the ban on spectators until at least 25 October.

Bayern host Atletico Madrid on 21 October in their opening Champions League group match, but the terraces at the Allianz Arena must remain empty.

Bayern's German Cup match against fifth-tier minnows Dueren next Thursday and home league game against Eintracht Frankfurt on 24 October are also affected.

With the coronavirus numbers rising across Germany, Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter took the decision to keep the city's ban on spectators.

"It is now up to all of us to keep the incidence of infection in our city under control," said Reiter

In Germany, small numbers of fans have been allowed into stadiums this season with exact crowd figures decided by the local health authorities.

However, the city of Munich has yet to give the green light.

Under current hygiene rules, the local rate of infection must be below 35 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 before fans can return to stadiums, but the figure in Munich jumped from 36.45 to 42.4 on Friday.

Also See: Champions League: 32 teams set to learn group foes in the draw for 2020-21 competition

UEFA to allow up to five substitutions in Champions League, Europa League and international matches

Champions League: Holders Bayern Munich and rivals await draw as pandemic riddle remains

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.