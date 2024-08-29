CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024/25: THE ROSSONERI'S OPPONENTS

The Monte Carlo draw has outlined the contours of the 2024/25 Champions League, which is set to begin soon. The League Stage has been drawn, and these are the teams the Rossoneri will face: Liverpool (home), Real Madrid (away), Club Brugge (home), Bayer Leverkusen (away), Crvena Zvezda (home), Dinamo Zagreb (away), Girona (home), Slovan Bratislava (away).

THE FORMAT

The new UEFA Champions League format features a single group stage with 36 teams (up from 32), known as the "League Phase." According to this format, teams will play eight matches against eight different opponents, with half of these matches being home games and the other half away. The top eight teams in the table will advance directly to the Round of 16. Teams ranked from ninth to twenty-fourth will compete in playoff matches for a spot in the Round of 16, with the winners proceeding to the knockout stage. From then on, the competition follows the traditional knockout format. The Final will be held on Saturday, 31 May 2025, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

THE DATES

Matchday 1: 17-19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Draw for knockout stage play-offs: 31 January 2025

Knockout stage play-offs: 11/12 e 18/19 February 2025

Draw for Round of 16, Quarter-finals, and Semi-finals: 21 February 2025





