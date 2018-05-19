Champions League 2018 final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid TV channel & live streams, teams & match preview

The matchup is set for the final of Europe's top soccer competition following the second leg action of May 2 in the UEFA Champions League, and Sporting News is here to provide you with everything you need to know about the most prestigious professional game in the world.

The winner-take-all battle between Real Madrid and Liverpool for supremacy between the continent's two best teams will conclude an annual tournament that began in June when the qualifying stages kicked off.

Two teams have advanced to the final and will look to end their seasons by hoisting the European Champions' Club cup as their stars begin to prepare to represent their countries in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

SIGN UP for a free 30-day trial of DAZN to watch the Champions League final in Canada

With fewer than two weeks to go until the big game, Sporting News has you covered with Champions League final info, including location, time, team news and how to watch.

When is the Champions League final?

The 2018 Champions League final is set to be played on Saturday, May 26, at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Where is the Champions League final?

The game will be held at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine. Opened in 1942, the structure now holds more than 70,000 fans.

What teams are in the Champions League final?

La Liga's Real Madrid held on, tying the Bundesliga's Bayern-Munich 2-2 to reach the final with a 4-3 aggregate win, following second-leg action in the 2018 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Real Madrid is attempting to win a record third-straight Champions League title. The Premier League's Liverpool lost 4-2 to Serie A side AS Roma in the second-leg of the semifinals but scored a 7-6 aggregate win to clinch a spot in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. Liverpool is seeking to win its sixth Champions League title and first since 2005.

Story Continues

How can I watch the Champions League final?

In Canada, the 2018 Champions League final can be streamed live on DAZN.

In the U.S., the game can be seen live on Fox Sports and ESPN Deportes. Fox Sports Go will provide a live stream.

Liverpool news, updates

Former AS Roma man Mohamed Salah is having one one of the best first seasons with a a new team in the history of sports, writes SN's Mike DeCourcy.

The British Museum have added Mohamed Salah’s record-breaking boots to their Egyptian collections. ...

Liverpool is among the teams already showing off its new kits for the 2018-19 season.

Forward Roberto Firmino basking in the glow and enjoying his 'best year' on the pitch, alongside Ronaldo and Salah on Europe's biggest stage.

Real Madrid news, updates

Jose Mourinho considers the transfer door to Cristiano Ronaldo to have been closed for Manchester United, with a move away from Real Madrid “prohibited”. ...

Ryan Giggs is hoping to see Gareth Bale claim a fourth Champions League triumph, with the Manchester United legend backing a fellow Welshman to help Real Madrid down Liverpool.

Los Blancos are fully focused on the Champions League Final, but they've still got to handle business in their La Liga season-finale against Villarreal to have at finishing second in the table.

Other soccer offerings on DAZN

In addition to the Champions League final, DAZN hosts a number of premier soccer matches and tournaments. DAZN regularly streams La Liga fixtures, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1, J-League, and MLS. Matches can be viewed live or on-demand in Canada.

DAZN is a revolutionary live sports streaming service that lets fans watch their sport, their way. With access to the world’s best sports including top European soccer, MLS, NFL, Major League Baseball, KHL hockey, PGA golf, WTA tennis, darts and more, fans can watch their favorite teams, leagues and players at home or on the go for an affordable price.

SIGN UP for a free 30-day of DAZN in Canada

DAZN features the widest array of live sports ever offered on one TV service and has the ability to play, pause and rewind any game live or on-demand.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Roku.