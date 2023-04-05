'Champions Dinner' brings together former Masters winners for steak, shrimp ... and skillet cookies

If winning the 2022 Masters wasn't enough, defending champion Scottie Scheffler enjoyed one last benefit of his reign Tuesday night at the annual Masters Club Dinner.

One of the many traditions at the Masters is that the previous year's winner gets to choose what's served when all the former champs get together for their annual meal.

With full control of the menu, Scheffler had the chefs at Augusta National Golf Club whip up a Texas-sized feast — complete with sliders and shrimp for appetizers, ribeye steak and blackened redfish for the entrees and chocolate chip skillet cookies with ice cream for dessert.

The 2022 Masters was the first major tournament win for Scheffler, who grew up and learned to play the game in Texas.

Also on Scheffler's menu Tuesday night: tortilla soup with avocado and crispy blue tortilla strips, family style macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.

And if you're scoring at home, the ice cream flavor was milk and cookies.

What is the Masters Club Dinner?

The Masters Club Dinner — informally known as the "Champions Dinner" — is a tradition that was started in 1952 by Ben Hogan, who invited all past Masters winners to dine together. The previous year's Masters champion gets to choose the menu, with the chosen menu generally representing the defending champion's home cuisine or personal favorites.

The "Champions Dinner" is held on the Tuesday of Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club. The dinner does have a dress code, as all attendees wear their Masters green jacket.

What was served at previous Masters Club Dinners?

Last year, the Champions Dinner was in honor of the first Masters winner from Japan, Hideki Matsuyama. The main course was Miyazaki Wagyu. The first course was Miso glazed black cod. Various sushi, Sashimi and Nigiri, as well as Yakitori Chicken Skewers were served as appetizers. The dessert was Japanese strawberry shortcake.

In 2021, Dustin Johnson's menu included filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass as the main course, with apple pie with vanilla ice cream for dessert. Pigs in a blanket and lobster and corn fritters were appetizers.

In 2020, Tiger Woods' main course was steak and chicken fajitas with grilled vegetables, rice, beans and guacamole on the side. A dessert trio of flan, churros with chocolate sauce and sopapillas was served as the meal topper. In 1998 after winning his first Masters, Woods' menu included cheeseburgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, French fries, and strawberry and vanilla milkshakes.

Contributing: Jim Reineking

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters champ Scottie Scheffler serves Texas-themed 'Champions Dinner'