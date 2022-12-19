Champions Cup team of the weekend: Toulouse trio make cut after big Sale win

Toulouse's French scrum-half Antoine Dupont (L) runs with the ball during the European Rugby Champions Cup pool B rugby union match between Toulouse and Sale at the Ernest-Wallon Stadium - AFP

It was another action-packed weekend in European rugby premier competition. There were good wins for Saracens, Harlequins and Toulouse, while London Irish were found wanting when travelling to Cape Town to face Stormers. But who stood out to earn selection for the team of the week?

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Put the icing on the cake of Saracens' impressive away win over Lyon with a late penalty, having set the tone in attack with a couple of clean breaks. Munster's Mike Haley did well in tough conditions against Northampton.

14. Leolin Zas (Stormers)

Took his try well, beating London Irish's two wingers with a lethal step inside, having previously set up Hacjivah Dayimani for another Stormers' try in the South African side's comfortable win over the Exiles in Cape Town.

13. Dimitri Delibes (Toulouse)

Balanced, rapid and comfortable on the ball, Delibes oozed class against Sale Sharks and featured in a number of mesmerising counters – not least the 70-metre effort that brought about Antoine Dupont’s first try.

12. Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle)

Star of the match in La Rochelle's victory over Ulster with Danty's powerful runs causing plenty of problems. Bounces off people in attack and makes them crumble with his defence. One of the last people you would want to tackle.

La Rochelle's Jonathan Danty during the Heineken Champions Cup match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin - PA

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

Two tries in that pasting of Gloucester at the RDS on Friday night, sprinting clear for his first after an excellent pass from Caelan Doris, with Lowe producing three offloads and making loads of ground (119 metres).

10. Owen Williams (Ospreys)

Such was his composure in Montpellier that there may be some clamour for Williams to be reintegrated into the Wales set-up by Warren Gatland. Given the playmaker started the season at Worcester Warriors, that would be some story. Antoine Hastoy of La Rochelle and Toulouse's Romain Ntamack impressed.

9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Rhys Webb helped ensure that Ospreys redeemed their loss to Leicester Tigers in spectacular style. Dupont finished two long-range team moves – the second of which required a stunning sprint – and kept Toulouse ticking.

Story continues

1. James Cronin (Leicester Tigers)

Clermont arrived in the East Midlands eager to spread the ball and stretch their hosts. Tigers needed a stout defensive effort, and paid tribute to Kevin Sinfield in an appropriate fashion. Cronin, back from injury, snaffled two vital jackal turnovers.

2. Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle)

Now 25, Bourgarit has needed to be rather patient to get an extended run in the France side – a mark of Julien Marchand’s excellence. The hooker is a dynamic, exciting ball-player, as he underlined in La Rochelle’s win over Ulster. Jamie George’s grubber kick in Lyon was delicious.

3. Thomas du Toit (Sharks)

Returning from the suspension he copped for a high tackle at Twickenham, Du Toit dominated Union Bordeaux-Bègles in the scrummaging and breakdown exchanges. Dan Cole celebrated his 300th appearance by guiding Leicester past Clermont and completing a series of cover tackles on far quicker men.

Sharks' South African prop Thomas Du Toit (C) runs with the ball during the European Rugby Champions Cup pool A rugby union match between Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) and Coastal Sharks - AFP

4. Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse)

No matter what hemisphere, Eben Etzebeth keeps delivering. His Sharks rolled up their sleeves to land a statement victory in Bordeaux. The monumental Meafou, marrying power and skill, underpinned Toulouse’s defeat of Sale Sharks.

5. Theo McFarland (Saracens)

This is a bit of a cheat, and Adam Beard and Ollie Chessum deserve mentions for their contributions to dogged wins for Ospreys and Leicester, but McFarland did move to lock for the final quarter of Saracens’ triumph over Lyon. He was exceptional throughout, again.

6. Dave Ewers (Exeter Chiefs)

Luke Cowan-Dickie bagged a hat-trick for Exeter Chiefs in their thrashing of the Bulls at Sandy Park, but Ewers was pivotal to a fine win. He barged over for a trademark try from close range and generally bossed the gain-line – as the brawny blindside flanker tends to do. Thibaud Flament went well for Toulouse.

7. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh)

Immense in a frustrating loss to Saracens in round one, Crosbie backed that up by driving Edinburgh’s 31-20 victory over Castres. The powerful back-rower is in imposing form on both sides of the ball, dovetailing nicely with Jamie Ritchie.

8. Morgan Morris (Ospreys)

There was fierce competition here, with Gavin Coombes of Munster, Jasper Wiese of Leicester Tigers and Daymani of the Stormers all catching the eye. Morris trumps them all for inspiring the most unlikely result of the weekend with that win over Montpellier.