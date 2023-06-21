Champions Cup is a shadow of its former self and new changes to format will only make it worse

The EPCR have once again taken a tumble due to its needless meddling with its premier competition - AFP/Paul Ellis

To the best of my knowledge, there is no parable in ancient scripture of ‘the sports administrator who needlessly messes around with the format of a successful competition’, which is a pity as organisations like European Professional Club Rugby seem incapable of learning from their mistakes

EPCR had promised to listen to feedback from fans, players and coaches who showed almost universal antipathy towards the previous format of two mega pools in the Champions Cup. But anyone holding their breath that EPCR might see the light and revert to the traditional, tried-and-trusted pools of four teams who play each other home and away were left disappointed.

Instead, it has come up with something even more complicated and unwieldy than the previous iteration. Now there are four pools of six teams but as the 840-word explainer of the pool stages on the EPCR website indicates this is not exactly straightforward. Nor does it seem to be particularly fair.

Doing away with the previous groups of seeded teams, only La Rochelle, the competition winners, and the champions of the three domestic leagues (Saracens, Munster and Toulouse) are given seedings. This has resulted in Pool 4 becoming the type of Group of Death that you would half suspect General Melchett from Blackadder would have a hand in designing.

It is composed of La Rochelle and Leinster, who contested last season’s final, Sale Sharks, Stormers, Leicester Tigers and Stade Francais. To recap, these are the sides who finished second and third in the Premiership, first and third in the United Rugby Championship and second and fourth in the Top14. Meanwhile Pool 2 has Cardiff (10th in the URC) and Bath (8th in the Premiership) and Pool 1 contains Connacht (7th) and Bristol Bears (9th).

The draw is so lopsided you worry that the whole competition may keel over.

La Rochelle's reward for winning the tournament last season? Being placed in the Group of Death - Getty Images/David Rogers

Getting drawn in a group of death is an occupational hazard for a team in any sport. The added jeopardy in EPCR’s format is that you do not play the same teams home and away, rather you play five matches against five different opponents. Team’s chances will depend heavily on the vagaries of the fixture list which is apparently determined by an algorithm. For example, South African teams were unbeaten at home in Europe last season but eminently beatable away.

The responses under EPCR’s tweeted announcement were scathing. “Omnishambles” featured more than once. A personal favourite was the tweet that said, “I would like a kilo of drugs that the person was on who designed this and thought it was a good idea.”

And these are generally engaged rugby supporters. How do you attract new eyeballs to a competition which even its own fanbase are renouncing. As a rule of thumb, if you need to draw breath in explaining a format then it needs simplifying.

Notwithstanding the sensational final served up by Leinster and La Rochelle, the Champions Cup is a shadow of its former self. You only need to look south to Super Rugby to see an example of another elite competition that died a slow death by mismanagement. Once the genie is out of the bottle then it is very hard to get back in, which is probably why Heineken are departing as the competition’s title sponsors.

Nevertheless returning to a format that anyone can understand was the easiest of wins, a victory that still proved elusive for EPCR’s brains trust.

