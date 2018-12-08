Champions Cup: Disastrous day for English hopes as Bath and Wasps all but eliminated in defeats

Holders Leinster gained a priceless away victory and severely dented Bath's Heineken Champions Cup hopes by claiming an intense 17-10 victory at the Recreation Ground, with English quarter-final hopes suffering a further blow as Toulouse all but ended Wasps’ chances with a 24-16 defeat in Coventry.

Leinster wing Jordan Larmour's interception try early in the second half meant the reigning champions shaded a tight Pool One encounter.

Bath delivered arguably their most impressive display of a disappointing season so far, but they were undone after taking the lead through prop Henry Thomas' 22nd-minute try that James Wilson converted, with Wilson adding a late penalty to secure a losing bonus point.

Hooker Sean Cronin hauled Leinster level just before the interval, and with world player of the year Johnny Sexton converting both tries and Ross Byrne kicking a late penalty, Leinster went top of their group.

Bath, though, are drifting towards an early exit, having failed to win any of their first three European games and facing a testing return encounter against Leinster in Dublin next weekend.

Wet and windy conditions dictated an attritional affair, rather than an open, expansive game, and Leinster showcased all their experience to steer themselves home.

Bath were without injured fly-halves Freddie Burns and Rhys Priestland, so Wilson wore the number 10 shirt in a side captained by lock Charlie Ewels, while Francois Louw switched from flanker to number eight.

Leinster welcomed back a number of Ireland internationals, including Sexton, full-back Rob Kearney, centre Garry Ringrose and prop Tadhg Furlong as they looked to make further progress towards another appearance in the Champions Cup knockout phase.

Bath dominated early possession in wet and windy conditions, using powerful centre Jamie Roberts to carry the ball strongly, although Leinster had the first clear-cut scoring chance, but Sexton's 10th-minute penalty hit a post.

And Bath retained their appetite to boss the close-quarter exchanges, with England flanker Sam Underhill prominent, and they deservedly went ahead midway through the half.

Leinster number eight Dan Leavy picked up from a scrum deep inside his own half, but Bath's Will Chudley tackled him, the home side turned possession over and then went for broke as Thomas crashed over to score.

Wilson added the conversion, yet it took Leinster just seven minutes to strike an equalising blow.

Sean Cronin scored Leinster's first try against Bath (Getty)

Bath's England wing Joe Cokanasiga failed to release possession after chasing a Leinster kick, and the visitors kicked to touch before prospering from flanker Rhys Ruddock's lineout take when Cronin applied a finishing touch by touching down.

Sexton kicked the conversion to level things up, and the opening 40 minutes ended all-square after Bath went toe to toe with their opponents, inspired by Louw's towering defensive display.

But Leinster went ahead against the run of play nine minutes after half-time - and they owed it to Wilson's poor judgement.

Bath snaffled lineout possession just inside the Leinster half, and Wilson sensed an opportunity, yet his overly ambitious long pass was caught by Larmour, who sprinted 50 metres unopposed for a try that Sexton converted.

It was a hammer blow for Bath, and they needed to regroup quickly as Leinster moved in front for the first time.

Bath produced one of their best performances of the season but it was not enough to stop Leinster (Getty)

Cokanasiga was then penalised for a high challenge on Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath, but although referee Mathieu Raynal awarded only a penalty, it might yet attract closer scrutiny from the match citing commissioner.

And Byrne then gave Leinster breathing space by kicking a penalty seven minutes from time, leaving battling Bath down and out, while Cokanasiga limped off during the dying seconds.

Under-pressure Wasps needed to beat an in-form Toulouse, having lost to Leinster and drawn to Bath in their opening two fixtures in Pool One. But they fell to their sixth defeat in seven games after tries from Cheslin Kolbe and Sofiane Guitoune, plus 14 points from the boot of Thomas Ramos, ensured four-time champions Toulouse maintained their perfect record in the competition.

Wasps entered the game unbeaten in 12 home games against French opposition and began well in tricky conditions, taking an early lead through Lima Sopoaga's penalty after Kieran Brookes' charging effort was ruled out by the TMO inside six minutes.

Toulouse soon settled and combined brute force from a giant forward pack with pace and precision from the backs.

Wing Kolbe put his side on the board with a superb solo effort, which saw the pacey South African avoid three tackles at the halfway line before running away to the corner.

Cheslin Kolbe scores for Toulouse ( AFP/Getty)

Ramos missed the extras and Wasps captain Elliot Daly - rumoured for a summer exit to Saracens - put his team back ahead with a huge 50m penalty.

Nathan Hughes was forced off through injury after an impressive opening to the game and Toulouse retook the lead with full-back Ramos - the leading points scorer in the Top 14 this season - kicking his first penalty of the night.

He added another on the 30-minute mark, but the visitors lost Maks Van Dyk to the sin-bin after a high tackle on Tom Cruse.

Wasps immediately capitalised on the man advantage with their first try.

Michael Le Bourgeois powered through loose defending from a lineout with Will Rowlands finishing off the move at the posts.

Wasps had to hold firm before the break to extinguish two promising Toulouse attacks but did enough to edge out the first half.

Toulouse continued on the front foot with Ramos adding his third penalty from close range and it soon got better when centre Guitoune crossed after collecting Maxime Mermoz's reverse ball.

Sofiane Guitoune and Jerome Kaino celebrate at the end of Toulouse's victory (Action Images via Reuters)

Daly's second penalty from the halfway line ensured the hosts kept tabs, but Ramos responded minutes later with his fourth three-pointer.

Louis Madaule became the second Toulouse player to be sent to the sin-bin, for a stamp on Brad Shields, but Wasps failed to make the extra man count this time as the visitors cleared their lines.

The French remained in control of proceedings, despite the player deficit, and were good value for victory to remain top of the group ahead of next weekend's rematch with Wasps.

PA