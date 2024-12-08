Champions Cup: Lahiff try gives Bristol lead over Leinster - radio & text
Champions Cup pool stage:
RADIO & TEXT: Bristol Bears v four-time winners Leinster at Ashton Gate
Prop Max Lahiff gives Bristol lead while Leinster have two in the sin-bin
All Black star Jordie Barrett and Caelan Doris on bench for visitors
Champions Toulouse run in nine tries to thrash Ulster 61-21
Leicester beaten 42-28 by Bordeaux but claim last-minute bonus point try
