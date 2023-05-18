Champion and Rick Owens Reunite for Fourth Capsule Collection

Champion and Rick Owens are once again joining forces, off the back of the success of their previous three capsule collections.

Aiming to celebrate and commemorate Champion's rich heritage of athleticism and sportswear, the collection draws from Owen's directional aesthetic to create something new. With a renewed focus on sustainable design, the collection was produced within a 15 km radius of each company's headquarters, located in Italy.

Fusing fabrics like soft terry, athletic mesh and crinkled nylon (each constructed from recycled materials) with 100% organic cotton pieces, recycled material hang-tags and biodegradable garment bags, the collaboration seemingly prioritizes responsible design every step of the way.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Owens explains, "When I started my label in the nineties, I hand drew my logo as a cross between the Champion logo and a Jean Patou perfume label. They both had a similar vintage calligraphic flair. I wasn't conscious of it then, but I see now how that balance has defined my ongoing aesthetic -- a 1930s black-and-white movie version of both American bluntness and European glam."

He continues, "I remember my older, cooler cousins wearing Champion sweatshirts and shorts in the seventies, cementing that logo in my brain. With our collaboration, I have taken their logo that inspired mine so long ago and rendered it in a luxurious 3D embroidery which we have sprinkled liberally over a range including sheer T-shirts, sweats, distorted hoodies, underwear, and windbreakers. The pentagram I have added to it represents a vote against moralistic bigotry and intolerance, which has always been at the top of my agenda."

Comprising sweatshirts, T-shirts, mesh vests, shorts, underwear and outerwear, the collaboration boasts special Rick Owens x Champion logos and arrives in a monochromatic color palette of neutrals, interspersed with seasonal dark red hues.

Take a look at the collection above, slated for release via Rick Owens stores on May 26.