Champion Rams decide to strengthen offensive line with their first NFL draft pick

Wisconsin's Logan Bruss (60) pass blocks against South Florida Bulls defensive end Jason Vaughn. Bruss is now a member of the champion Rams. (Mark Lomoglio / Associated Press)

The champion Rams' first NFL draft pick didn't come until the next-to-last selection of the third round Friday, and they chose to bolster their offensive line:

LOGAN BRUSS, offensive lineman



6 feet 5, 308 pounds, Wisconsin, Round 3, Pick 104

Notable: Bruss played at Wisconsin, which produced Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein and left guard David Edwards.

Last season: Bruss played a lot at right tackle but also has experience at guard.

Why the Rams drafted him: With the departure of Austin Corbett to the Carolina Panthers, the Rams are in need of a starting right guard. Havenstein and Edwards both played as rookies and the Rams are counting on Bruss to be another "player" from the Wisconsin program.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.