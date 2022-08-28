‘Champion for coal’ L.D. Gorman dies

A prominent businessman and public advocate of Perry County, L.D. Gorman, passed away yesterday.

Gorman was a businessman in Hazard for nearly a century — involved in coal, banking and the local WSGS Radio station.

He was 97.

According to WYMT, Gorman was the brother of a long-time Hazard mayor Bill Gorman. He was also involved in various businesses and organizations, and was president of Black Gold Sales Inc.

Gorman’s involvement in the community and beyond led him to be well-known among politicians, sports figures and celebrities, some of whom have shared statements regarding his passing.

U.S. Representative Hal Rogers (KY-05) said Gorman was a champion for coal, and the job opportunities it provided Hazard and the Appalachian region as a whole.

“The Gorman family has been synonymous with the City of Hazard for decades and it’s hard to imagine the Queen City of the Mountains without L.D. He and his brother, the late Bill Gorman — the former Mayor of Hazard — were a dynamic duo for economic development and job creation in and around Perry County,” Rogers said in a release.

“While Bill was often in the spotlight as Mayor, L.D. preferred staying behind the scenes, working diligently to develop mountain progress. L.D. lived life to the fullest, becoming fast friends with celebrities and top-ranking political leaders alike. My wife Cynthia and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Gorman family and all those who had the opportunity to call him friend.”

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also released a statement about Gorman.

“Elaine and I are saddened to learn of the loss of our good friend in Hazard, Kentucky, L.D. Gorman,” he said. “Alongside his brother, longtime Hazard Mayor Bill Gorman, L.D. was a staple of Eastern Kentucky public life. Whether through business or public service, L.D. was always looking for a way to improve his hometown and bring jobs, investment, and energy to his corner of the Commonwealth. I was proud to partner with L.D. as he pursued conservative policy solutions to build a brighter future for his fellow Eastern Kentuckians — he loved Kentucky, revered Appalachia, and dedicated his life to Hazard. I share my condolences with the entire Gorman family and join them in mourning one of Eastern Kentucky’s fiercest advocates.”

Former University of Louisville Men’s Basketball coach, Rick Pitino, shared a photo of Gorman, who he called a “loyal friend.”

A loyal friend who I’ll miss greatly pic.twitter.com/OYrBhYFiVs — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) August 27, 2022

Funeral services have not yet been announced.