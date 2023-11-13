Champion of Champions: Mark Allen defeats Ali Carter to reach semi-finals

Mark Allen beat Neil Robertson 10-6 in the 2020 Champion of Champions final

Mark Allen dominated the Group Four decider with a 6-2 win over Ali Carter to progress to the Champion of Champions semi-finals.

Northern Ireland's Allen, who defeated Jimmy White in his opener, raced into a 5-1 lead in Bolton.

Carter pulled a frame back with a superb break of 143 but Allen responded to seal the match.

Allen will face the victor of Group One, which includes Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins, in Saturday's semis.

After dispatching White 4-1 in his group semi-final, Allen carried that form into the evening session with Carter by firing in an opening break of 135.

Allen edged a close second frame before a century break put him three frames to the good over Carter, who had earlier edged past Mark Selby 4-3.

England's Carter responded in the fourth frame but Allen swiftly restored his four-frame advantage.

A stunning break of 143 by Carter was the highlight of the match, but Allen secured the win and a place in the last four with a break of 98.

World number four Allen has struggled to find his best form this season, with his best result being a quarter-final appearance at the Wuhan Open.

The 37-year-old won the Champion of Champions in 2020 and qualified for this year's tournament thanks to successes in the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship and World Grand Prix last season.

A field of 16 players is contesting the Champion of Champions, including O'Sullivan, who won the title and the £150,000 first prize 12 months ago.

