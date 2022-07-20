Champion Aerospace S3 as Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Turbine Ignition Line of Products

S3 AeroDefense
·2 min read

Farnborough, UK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S3 AeroDefense and Champion Aerospace announced today that the companies have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement. In addition to being the exclusive aftermarket stocking distributor of Champion’s aircraft POWER SOLUTIONS products, S3 has also been selected by Champion to be the exclusive worldwide distributor of their TURBINE IGNITION line of products. Valid for three years and covering the globe, the new agreement brings together S3’s global reach with Champion’s mastery of engineering, massively benefiting operators worldwide.

“S3 is beyond proud to be selected as the exclusive distributor for Champion’s turbine ignition products,” said Paul McBride, S3’s Vice President of Business Development. “Champion represents the best in aerospace ignition & power systems, and we are excited to offer their proven equipment to our worldwide customer base.”

The new agreement encompasses all TURBINE IGNITION products by Champion Aerospace, including exciters, ignition leads, and ignition systems. Champion’s turbine ignition products are found on virtually every military fighter jet and helicopter on the market, including the UH-60 Blackhawk, C-130 Hercules, and F-16 Fighting Falcon, which are key platforms supported by S3 AeroDefense.

Over the past century, Champion Aerospace has earned a global reputation for high-quality and performance-proven aviation solutions. Keystone products such as their TURBINE IGNITION line of products have been key drivers of Champion’s success. Their commitment to continuous improvement and their dedication to the aircraft industry align well with S3’s vision for creative solutions delivered through the lens of superior customer support, uncompromising quality, and technical innovation.

About S3 AeroDefense:

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services, and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 has been focused on quality, innovation, and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 is the trusted solution provider to customers and OEMs.

About Champion Aerospace LLC:

Champion Aerospace LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transdigm Group, is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of aircraft ignition system technology and airframe power solutions for use on nearly all commercial, piston, and military aircraft in service today.

CONTACT: April Bautista Haferkorn S3 AeroDefense 4143511506 AprilH@s3aerodefense.com


