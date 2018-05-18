Champion Adonis Stevenson, challenger Badou Jack make weight for title fight

TORONTO — WBC light-heavyweight champion Adonis (Superman) Stevenson and challenger Badou Jack (The Ripper) both made weight Friday and promised victories.

Stevenson, a native of Blainville, Que., weighed in at 173.4 pounds while Jack, a Las Vegas-based Swede, tipped the scales at 175 pounds ahead of Saturday's main event at the Air Canada Centre.

The two men exchanged words as they squared off for photographers after the weigh-in but were both smiling as they made their point. Former world champion Floyd Mayweather, a co-promoter and Jack-backer, stood close by to ensure they didn't get physical.

It will be the ninth title defence for Stevenson (29-1 with 24 knockouts). Jack (22-1-2 with 13 knockouts) is a former WBC super-middleweight and WBA light-heavyweight title-holder looking to add to his resume.

"I'm just going to go in there, be smart and win the fight. Hopefully by knockout," the 34-year-old Jack said after the weigh-in at The Rec Room, an entertainment centre just south of the Rogers Centre.

"Anything he brings, I'm ready," countered the 40-year-old Stevenson said. "I'm going to win by knockout."

Ring Magazine currently has WBO champion Sergey Kovalev of Russia ranked No. 1 among light-heavyweights with Stevenson No. 2 and Jack No. 8.

The Air Canada Centre will be configured for an audience of some 6,000 for a card that suddenly shifted to Toronto from Montreal less than a month ago.

