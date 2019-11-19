Champ hits the Big Apple: Kyle Busch takes in NYC on Media Tour

Staff Report
1 / 2

Champ hits the Big Apple: Kyle Busch takes in NYC on Media Tour

One of the perks — among many — for winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship is the Champion’s Tour of New York City on the Tuesday after the finale.

As such, 2019 champion Kyle Busch is making the Big Apple rounds with stops at Good Morning America, SiriusXM, FOX, the New York Stock Exchange and more.

Track Busch’s champion’s journey below and stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

 

What to Read Next

Back