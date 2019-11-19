Champ hits the Big Apple: Kyle Busch takes in NYC on Media Tour

One of the perks — among many — for winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship is the Champion’s Tour of New York City on the Tuesday after the finale.

As such, 2019 champion Kyle Busch is making the Big Apple rounds with stops at Good Morning America, SiriusXM, FOX, the New York Stock Exchange and more.

Track Busch’s champion’s journey below and stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

C‘mon @KyleBusch, all your stats are 2-1, it‘s nothing new! What you need to be thankful for at Thanksgiving is that your older brother paved a path and made it easy for you! 😜 https://t.co/uWwBBI2UUX — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) November 19, 2019

#NASCAR Champ @KyleBusch stops by @GMA with the #Monster Cup — I love watching this man drive a race car… no one is more aggressive on the track and it paid off again! 🏁🏁 #Wildthing #RowdyNation pic.twitter.com/RYni9LVNkw — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) November 19, 2019

The champ is here! So happy for my guy @KyleBusch. pic.twitter.com/WARQMFTRC7 — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) November 19, 2019