Chaminade, Rockhurst separated by 1 stroke after Day 1 of boys golf championships: Scores

It took a little extra time, but Day 1 of the two-day Missouri state high school boys golf championships wrapped up on Monday evening with Chaminade holding a one-stroke lead — 296 to 297 — over Rockhurst at the Class 5 level.

Day 1 of the Class 5 championships was held up due to inclement weather before concluding Monday evening at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. Impressively, three different golfers from Class 5 — Caden Mickelson of Liberty North, Harrison Zipfel of St. Louis University High and Ethan Mustard of Lebanon — tied for the top individual score in the class, each hitting three-under 69.

That mark was matched by two golfers in Class 4 — Jonathan Jordan of Rolla and Trey Rusthoven of Ft. Zumwalt East — but only surpassed by one individual on the day: California’s William Boyd, who shot a four-under 68 at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

Entering Day 2 of the event in Class 2, California (328) trails Christian Summit (319) by only nine strokes, with 15 strokes of separation between California and third-place Cole Camp (343).

Here is a look at the results following Day 1 of the MSHSAA boys golf championships, with one more day of play remaining:

CLASS 5

Monday, in Bolivar; at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club

First round, par 72

Team scores: 1. Chaminade, 296; 2. Rockhurst, 297; 3. Helias Catholic, 298; 4. Christian Brothers College, 311; 5. Nixa, 312; 6. Marquette, 313; 7. Liberty North, 320; 8. DeSmet, 322; 9. Park Hill South, 330.

Top individuals: T1 Mickelson, Liberty North, 69; T1. Zipfel, St. Louis University High, 69; T3. Mustard, Lebanon, 71; T3. Cobb, Rockhurst, 71; T3. Packingham, Liberty (Wentzville), 71; T6. Satterlee, Joplin, 72; T6. Forister, Eureka, 72; T6. Chapman, Chaminade, 72; T10. Linhardt, Helias Catholic, 73; T10. Naugle, Nixa, 73; T10. Kramer, Chaminade, 73; T10. Vilela, St. Louis University High, 73; T14. Lambert, Jackson, 74; T14. Andrews, Lee’s Summit West, 74.

CLASS 4

Monday, at Sedalia Country Club

First round, par 70

Team scores: 1. Pembroke Hill, 303; 2. Springfield Glendale, 306; 3. Rolla, 310; 4. Grain Valley, 312; 5. Rockwood Summit, 313; 6. Ladue Horton Watkins, 315; 7. Parkway West, 318; 8. Ft. Zumwalt South, 329.

Top individuals: T1. Jordan, Rolla, 69; T1. Rusthoven, Ft. Zumwalt East, 69; 3. Kandula, Parkway West, 70; 4. Meredith, Capital City, 71; T5. Gelven, MICDS, 72; T5. Spencer, Carl Junction, 72; T5. Bristow, Branson, 72; T5. Bean, Washington, 72; T9. Rich, Ladue Horton Watkins, 73; T9. Wood, Pembroke Hill, 73; T9. Neill, Smithville, 73; T9. Schreiner, Rockwood Summit, 73; T13. Malott, Ladue Horton Watkins, 74; T13. Presley, Branson, 74; T13. Herbert, Grain Valley, 74; T13. Cahoon, Webb City, 74.

CLASS 3

Monday, in New Bloomfield; at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club

First round, par 72

Team scores: 1. Bishop LeBlond, 309; 2. Blair Oaks, 318; 3. Logan-Rogersville, 323; 4. Eldon, 325; 5. Hallsville, 338; 6. Barstow, 340; 7. St. James, 347; 8. Dexter, 350.

Top individuals: T1. T. Johnston, Bishop Le Blond, 73; T1. Bailey, Monett, 73; T1. Fallis, Father Tolton, 73; T4. P. Johnston, Bishop LeBlond, 74; T4. Dylan Bryan, Blair Oaks, 74; T6. Trout, Chillicothe, 76; T6. Schoeberl, Bishop LeBlond, 76; T8. Hull, Eldon, 77; T8. Cox, Hallsville, 77; T8. Hollander, St. Charles West, 77; T11. Stice, Cameron, 78; T11. Roche, Logan-Rogersville, 78; T13. Merritt, Savannah, 79; T13. Kliethermes, Blair Oaks, 79; T13. Goff, Logan-Rogersville, 79; T13. Barchenski, Eldon, 79; T20. Smith, Oak Grove, 81.

CLASS 2

Monday, in Springfield; at Rivercut Golf Course

First round, par 72

Team scores: 1. Summit Christian, 319; 2. California, 328; 3. Cole Camp, 343; 4. Hermann, 346; 5. Springfield Catholic, 356; 6. Lutheran St. Charles, 360; 7. Willow Springs, 372; 8. St. Pius X (Festus), 395. DNF. Liberty (Mountain View).

Top individuals: 1. Boyd, California, 68; T2. Lindahl, Hermann, 70; T2. Smith, Summit Christian, 70; T4. Glover, South Shelby, 74; T4. Wheeler, Summit Christian, 74; 6. Bright, Cole Camp, 78; 7. Norris, Clearwater, 79; 8. Hackett, California, 80; 9. Godwin, Cole Camp, 81; T10. Ellis, St. Michael the Archangel, 82; T10. Littlejohn, Lamar, 82; T12. Mabe, Steelville, 83; T12. Leslie, Willow Springs, 83; T14. Janes, Palmyra, 84; T14. Newberry, Greenwood, 84; T14. Stiers, Hermann, 84.

CLASS 1

Monday, in Columbia; at the Country Club of Missouri

First round, par 72

Team scores: 1. Salisbury, 347; 2. Gallatin, 357; 3. St. Vincent, 367; 4. Lockwood, 369; 5. Marceline, 371; 6. McAuley Catholic, 375; 7. Linn, 377. DNF. Kansas City Lutheran.

Top individuals: 1. Rust, Ash Grove, 73; 2. Maasen, Linn, 75; 3. Hampton, Windsor, 76; 4. Gordon, Salisbury, 78; T5. Lichtenberg, Marceline, 79; T5. Johnston, Silex, 79; T7. Jenkins, Sacred Heart, 80; T7. Biggerstaff, Canton, 80; T7. Verbovshchuk, Green Ridge, 80; 10. Green, Salisbury, 81; T11. Winslow, Linn, 83; T11. Cunningham, Senath-Hornersville, 83; T11. Clark, Milan, 83; T14. Cossins, Lockwood, 84; T14. Bird, Gallatin, 84; T30. Becker, KC Lutheran, 91.