Chaminade-Madonna track & field runner-up at state. Plus more track and spring football

Chaminade-Madonna’s track and field teams (boys and girls) each finished as state runner-up at the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Each Lions’ squad also had multiple individual state champions.

Chaminade’s girls came up painfully short with 49 points to finish one point short of Tallahassee-Maclay.

Sophomore Tyra Cox won the 400 meters in 55.32 seconds and also finished second in the 100 in 12.09 seconds. Cox was also on the winning 1,600 meter relay team that finished at 3:51.83. Sophomore Kashia Hoo also won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.21.

On the boys’ side, Chaminade scored 77 points to finish second behind North Palm Beach-Benjamin (91.5 points).

Jeremiah Smith, a junior and star receiver on the Lions’ football team, won state titles in 110 hurdles (14.34 seconds) and the 400 hurdles (54.68 seconds). Senior D’Angelo Ponds won the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds and the 200 in 21.64 seconds. Senior Kwame Smith won the 400 in 48.34 and was the runner-up in the 200 in 21.92. The Lions also won the 1,600 relay in 3:21.94.

In the Class 2A state meet, no South Florida team won a team title, but three athletes brought home championships.

Ransom Everglades’ David Serra was the big winner in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races, winning the mile in 4:12.10 and the 2-mile in 9:06.66.

Jackson’s Byron Holt won the 110 hurdles in 14.01 seconds and finished second in the 400 hurdles in 55.84 seconds. Pine Crest’s Brooke Hooper won the 1,600 meters in 4:56.86 and placed second in the 3200 in 10:44.74.

RESULTS

CLASS 1A

BOYS: Team scores: 1. North Palm Beach-Benjamin 91.5, 2. Chaminade-Madonna 77, 3. Naples-First Baptist 57; Other Dade/Broward top 20: 16. Palmer Trinity 11.

Boys’ individual winners; plus top 8 Dade/Broward - Pole vault: Therron Percival (Pensacola Chr.) 4.20m; 6. James Bernatek (SFH) 3.75m; Long jump: Justin Woulard (MCC) 7.13m; 5. Duane Thomas Jr. (Cham) 6.57m; High jump: Andrew Azunque (FB) 1.92m; 4. Dwayne Wimbley (WA) 1.87m; Discus: Jackson Hamilton (Ben) 51.24m; 5. Austin Foster (PT) 44.44m; 3200 relay: Cambridge Christian 7:51.72; 5. Palmer Trinity 8:09.61; 110 hurdles: Jeremiah Smith (Cham) 14.34; 100: D’Angelo Ponds (Cham) 10.72; 4. Kwame Smith (Cham) 11.02; 1600: Braxton Legg (Cambridge) 4:14.13; 6. Jonathan Pena (WA) 4:24.79; 400: Kwame Smith (Cham) 48.34; 400 hurdles: Jeremiah Smith (Cham) 54.68; 200: D’Angelo Ponds (Cham) 21.64; 2. Kwame Smith (Cham) 21.92; 3200: Braxton Legg (Cambridge) 9:28.66; 6. Eduardo del Rosal (PT) 9:36.70; 1600 relay: Chaminade 3:21.94.

GIRLS: Team scores: 1. Tallahassee-Maclay 50, 2. Chaminade-Madonna 49; Other Dade/Broward top 20: 12. Palmer Trinity 20.5.

Girls’ individual winners; plus top 8 Dade/Broward - Pole vault: Elizabeth Dowdy (Maclay) 3.45m; 4. Marianna Mendoza (PT) 3.00m; Long jump: Grace Lathrop (NC) 5.68m; 4. Claire Davisson (Divine) 5.15m; 8. Samaryah White (Highlands) 4.96m; High jump: Nicole Shepherd (Bell) 1.62m; 6. Maria Camposano (PT) 1.52m; Discus: Leighann Hanley (Carrollwood) 38.31m; 6. Jasmin Morgan (HC) 35.34m; 100 hurdles: Kayla Cleveland (UC) 14.09; 3. Noelani Sadler (PT) 14.95; 7. Maria Camposano (PT) 15.39; 100: Skyy Dixon (Prov) 11.79; 2. Tyra Cox (Cham) 12.09; 1600: Madeline Gear (Cambridge) 4:49.68; 7. Claire Chanon (WA) 5:08.50; 400: Tyra Cox (Cham) 55.32; 400 hurdles: Kashia Hoo (Cham) 1:03.21; 3. Kahalia Hoo (Cham) 1:05.36; 5. Noelani Sadler (PT) 1:07.19; 3200: Ava Povich (Evangelical) 10:47.99; 8. Marlo Hibler (WA) 11:14.77; 1600 relay: Chaminade 3:51.83.

CLASS 2A

BOYS: Team scores: 1. Jacksonville-Bolles 63; 2. Delray Beach-Atlantic 45; Other Dade/Broward top 20: 12. Ransom Everglades 22.

Boys’ individual winners; plus top 8 Dade/Broward - 100: Jaiden Dailey (Tocoi) 10.44; 8. Larry Tarver (CC) 10.79; 200: Micahi Danzy (FSU) 21.16; 3. Mekhi Gammons (HML) 21.51; 400: Micahi Danzy (FSU) 46.11; 3. Mekhi Gammons (HML) 46.85; 800: Jonah Kirspel (South Walton) 1:52.49; 5. Noah Scheinblum (BTW) 1:57.34; 1600: David Serra (RE) 4:12.10; 8. Emmanuel Roca (LaS) 4:23.89; 3200: David Serra (RE) 9:06.66; 110 hurdles: Byron Holt (Jac) 14.01; 5. Mister Clarke (CC) 15.16; 6. Isaiah Rock (Pace) 15.19; 400 hurdles: Cedric Johnson Jr. (LHP) 55.62; 2. Byron Holt (Jac) 55.84; 400 relay: Bolles 41.58; 3. Carol City 41.73; 3200 relay: Bolles 7:54.11; 3. Carol City 8:03.47; Pole vault: Alex Georgiev (Montverde) 4.90m; 7. Joaquin Merlo-Garzon (RE) 3.90m; Shot put: Wyatt Whelan (BV) 16.48m; 4. Bryce Webb (CGib) 15.78m; 5. Jeffson Lafontant (NMB) 15.66m; 7. Greg Otten (CGib) 15.43m; Discus: Solomon Thomas (Raines) 51.35m; 4. Liam Marley (Calv) 48.67m.

GIRLS: Team scores: 1. Jacksonville-Bolles 75; 2. Cocoa 55; Other Dade/Broward top 10: 5. Cardinal Gibbons 32.

Girls’ individual winners; plus top 8 Dade/Broward - 800: Elizabeth Williamson (HolyNames) 2:11.40; 4. Emily Baldwin (CGib) 2:18.59; 1600: Brooke Hooper (PC) 4:56.86; 3200: Jillian Candelino (Bolles) 10:35.15; 2. Brooke Hooper (PC) 10:44.74; 7. Emma Hencock (StB) 11:01.96; 100 hurdles: Ellis Weekley (BerkP) 13.87; 3. Akerah Jones (CGib) 14.33; 4. Ty’Yanah Adams (CC) 14.34; 6. Arianna Garcia (Carr) 14.84; 400 hurdles: Ellis Weekley (BerkP) 1:01.47; 3. Arianna Garcia (Carr) 1:02.81; 6. Akerah Jones (CGib) 1:04.68; 400 relay: Cocoa 46.25; 3. Cardinal Gibbons 48.89; 4. Carol City 48.99; 1600 relay: Bishop Kenny 3:49.56; 5. Cardinal Gibbons 3:58.08; 7. Carrollton 3:59.23; 3200 relay: Bolles 9:18.04; 7. Ransom 9:37.66; High jump: Shakira Edwards (Rutherford) 1.67m; 2. Abby Stankus (US) 1.62m; Pole vault: Vivian Stovall (Bolles) 3.65m; 6. Paulina Guerra (Gulliver) 3.15m; Triple jump: Alayezia Williams (Cocoa) 11.64m; 5. Morgan Smith (Calv) 11.51m; 7. Nyajah Davis (CGib) 11.23m; Shot put: J’Nia Simpson (Tampa Catholic) 13.47m; 6. Rhema Cruse-Chipman (Pace) 10.90m; 7. Alexandra Bruno (CSC) 10.84m; Discus: Zee Curtis (Bolles) 43.87m; 3. Emma Ramsingh (CGib) 40.89m; 7. Jessica Micelus (Carol City) 35.49m; Javelin: Caley Sosnowski (Villages) 43.04m; 2. Alexa Schwartz (NBP) 38.75m; 7. Rowan Sundevall (PC) 34.02m.

Spring football

True North 23, Gulliver Prep 16: Zach Katz (8th) 18-of-26 passing for 195 yds, 2 TD; Jasen (J-Roc) Lopez (Fr) 6 rec, 100 yds, 1 int, 13 yds; Reed Ramirez (Jr) 3 rec, 52 yards, 2 TD; Josh Reyes (Jr) 3 rush, 37 yards, 2 rec, 18 yards; Jonathan Bueno (8th) 4 rushes, 32 yds, 3 rec, 10 yds; Isiah Torres (Fr) 1 rush, 75 yds, 1 TD; Michael Solomon (Jr) 4 tkl, 3 for loss (-7); Camaul King (Fr) 3 tkl; Cliff Brown (Jr) 2 tkl, 2 passes defended.

Members of the True North football team.

