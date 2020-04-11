Our Take On Chamberlin plc's (LON:CMH) CEO Salary

Kevin Nolan became the CEO of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) in 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Kevin Nolan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Chamberlin plc is worth UK£1.4m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£265k for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£221k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£161m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£266k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 75% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 25% of the pie. Chamberlin does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

That means Kevin Nolan receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Chamberlin, below.

Is Chamberlin plc Growing?

Chamberlin plc has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 96% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 14% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Chamberlin plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 85%, Chamberlin plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Kevin Nolan is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Chamberlin you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

