Chamber of Shipping: Thank you to Seafarers Today and Always

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - On International Day of the Seafarer, the Chamber of Shipping and its members want to recognize the commitment and sacrifice of seafarers on ships calling at ports in Canada. Seafarers have continued to support the movement of Canadian exports, imports, and people throughout the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of seafarers have remained onboard ships well past their original contracts as crew changes became nearly impossible. The global pandemic resulted in border closures, a complete disruption of air travel globally, and an overriding fear that has kept most seafarers onboard ships without periodic crew changes that usually happen in the world's ports.

"The urgent situation facing seafarers is serious and we remain committed to working with all stakeholders and governments to remove constraints to seafarer mobility," stated the Chamber of Shipping's President, RobertLewis-Manning. "Trade can only be sustained with a healthy workforce and seafarer well-being will remain the top priority of our membership for the foreseeable future."

The Canadian marine industry has worked collaboratively with labour and governments to develop pragmatic solutions for crew changes and shore leave. In March, Canada was one of only a few nations that designated all transportation workers as essential, and thereby supported their mobility in Canada and across international borders. The Government of Canada is to be commended for its continued approach and leadership in supporting crew changes and seafarer welfare, and it is hoped that remaining barriers can be removed promptly.

As we mark the International Day of the Seafarer, let us not take for granted our generally high standard of living in Canada and recognize that seafarers are key workers, essential to shipping, and essential to the world. They deserve more than just our respect, but action to support their welfare today and tomorrow.

About Chamber of Shipping

The Chamber of Shipping represents commercial carriers and their agents in Canada which trade internationally and domestically. Commercial shipping results in $30 billion of economic activity annually in Canada and moves more than $200 billion worth of goods to and from global markets. The marine transportation sector is vital to supporting Canadian trade, and Canada's continued prosperity and high standard of living depends on our ability to deliver resources, goods, and people in a responsible and competitive manner.

