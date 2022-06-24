Chamber helps students

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Three graduating high school students have been chosen as recipients for Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce business scholarships.

Chiara Simeoni and Brandon Bakick, graduating from St. Patrick High School, will both be attending Lakehead University this fall. Each has been awarded $500 to further pursue post-secondary education in a business-related program in Thunder Bay.

Madison Lehr, who is graduating from St. Ignatius High School, is heading to Confederation College this fall to study electrical engineering technology. Lehr has been awarded the $1,000 Women in Trades Scholarship. Sponsored by Itec 2000, the scholarship is issued to a candidate who pursues a path in the skilled trades in Thunder Bay.

Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, says the scholarships are a good way to encourage business as a career opportunity while building awareness of the Chamber of Commerce and the importance of the business community.

“The price of education, especially post-secondary education, is continuing to rise and sometimes that can be a barrier for folks to participate,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons why the chamber set up the scholarships, particularly for students going into a business diploma. Of course, we’re hoping that someday those scholarship recipients will be running their own business here in Thunder Bay, employing people and providing economic benefit to the community.”

With a variety of different degree pathways available, students have an option to study in many areas including accounting, human resources, marketing or organizational behaviour.

“All of those things that are involved in running a business, business management, even business law, those are all important pieces for a student to learn before they actually enter the business world,” Robinson said.

This is the 30th year of the Chamber of Commerce scholarship program which is made possible by the chamber’s Education, Training and Skills Development Taskforce.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal