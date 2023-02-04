Chamber helps students

·2 min read

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — High school graduates who will attend post-secondary institutions or skilled trades programs in the next school year are eligible for two scholarships offered by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.

The scholarships aim to support career development and youth retention in Thunder Bay.

“The first one is a $1,000 scholarship for high school students that are pursuing post-secondary education in a business-related program, either at Lakehead University or Confederation College,” said Charla Robinson, president of the commerce group.

“It’s sponsored by the North Superior Workforce Planning Board. We’ve been offering that one for many years and we have actually seen a number of those folks become successful entrepreneurs. So we’re thrilled to be offering that again this year.”

The second scholarship, which is sponsored by Itec 2000, is the women-in-trade scholarship, valued at $1,500 for a candidate who is pursuing a path into the skilled trades in the city.

“We’re trying to help to support more women getting into the trades,” Robinson added.

She said the chamber changed the business-related scholarship from two $500 awards to one $1,000 because students felt it was too low for which to apply, making that scholarship a lower priority on the student’s application list.

“We wanted to make it more worth their time to apply so we bumped it up to one scholarship of $1,000 for post-secondary education and business-related,” she explained. “The women and trade scholarship last year was $1,000 and it was the first year we had it with the support of Itec 2000. This year, they came back and said they wanted to increase it so we’re bumping it up to $1,500. We’re thrilled to have their support in order to be able to bump that up for women in trade.”

The application process is available on the chamber’s website by visiting tbchamber.ca/scholarship and must be received in the commerce group’s offices by May 1.

Robinson said there’s a quick form to fill out for the students to provide information about what they’re planning to do, where they’re planning to go, and their professional goals. They can add their transcript, letters of reference and resume there.

A letter of reference should be from a community member such as a teacher, volunteer co-ordinator or sports coach who can speak to the engagement and commitment the student has demonstrated under their supervision.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

