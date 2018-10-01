Chalmers tips 'exceptional' Ormrod for Invictus glory

JJ Chalmers (centre) at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge

FEW EVOKE inspiration quite like triple amputee Mark Ormrod and the Plymouth hero is now being backed for a successful stint at this month’s Invictus Games.

Ormrod became the UK’s first triple amputee to survive the Afghanistan conflict when, more than a decade ago, he had both legs amputated above the knee and his right arm amputated above the elbow.

But rather than wallow the Royal Marines Commando got up and did what he does best, becoming an internationally-acclaimed motivational speaker as well as penning autobiography Man Down.

His competitive edge has never wavered however, set to be put to the test this month as he represents Team UK at the Invictus Games, presented by Jaguar Land Rover, in Sydney from October 20-27.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in a multitude of sports, with the first event being held in London, four years ago.

Among the first competitors was former Marine turned presenter JJ Chalmers, with the BBC’s coverage lead backing Ormrod to keep making history on and off the sports field.

“Mark is one of most exceptional athletes and individuals I’ve ever met, last year he came away with a special prize for going above and beyond and that very much sums him up,” said Chalmers, who was speaking as he joined Team UK at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

“Ultimately, he’s the UK’s first triple amputee and injured several years before I was when serving in the Royal Marines – long before I was even in Afghanistan he was an inspirational figure to us all.

“He’d already been through the worst that none of us thought possible, he survived it and challenged himself physically.

“To be friends with him and watching him do this year on year after being injured for ten years is quite an exceptional thing. He never seems to slow down.

“You looked in the bed next to you and you had the person who was going to pull you through, just as they had done in the first day of training.”

Ormrod was on a routine foot patrol in Afghanistan when he stood on and detonated an improvised explosive device on Christmas Eve in 2007.

But he far from lost hope and is now set to compete in his second Invictus Games, taking part in swimming, rowing, discus and shot put Down Under.

The Plymouth native won four medals when competing in Toronto last year, while also receiving an Exceptional Performance Award – an honour which sums up the Invictus spirit in the eyes of Chalmers.

“For someone like Mark, who was already an inspiration before I was in my darkest of days, he helped me know that if the worst was to happen then I could live in the same manner that he did,” he added.

“I knew because of him I could come out of the other end as a better person.

“It is so much more than sport, it is a recovery tool for the individuals who are competing in it but it’s also a hugely powerful thing for the viewer to watch and see what those people are doing.

“Invictus was what I got out of bed for, it was a big part of my rehabilitation and it was the first time I was doing something that I wanted to do as opposed to being forced upon me.

“I just wanted to take that and apply that to my next experience in life, and that’s something I’ve always looked to pass onto everyone about their Invictus adventure.”

