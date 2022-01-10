Challenging Yourself To Veganuary? Don’t Forget About Your Wardrobe

By the time January rolls around, lots of us have made never-ending lists of goals for the 12 months ahead. Some of these plans include undertaking a challenge – everything from giving up booze to giving up meat. In 2021 nearly half a million people embarked on Veganuary and that number is only set to grow in 2022.



People have many different reasons for trialling a plant-based diet but are often motivated by a desire to avoid animal cruelty or lead a more sustainable lifestyle. What we put on our plates may be the main focus of veganism but what we use on our faces and wear on our bodies are also integral to a vegan lifestyle.



The vegan fashion space is rapidly expanding and leather, in particular, is a major focus. According to a representative from Wethrift: "Whilst the size of the global vegan fashion market is nearly at 337 billion US dollars, by 2027 experts are estimating it will have increased to 1,095 billion dollars, as fashion companies are increasingly looking for animal-free alternatives to leather and suede."



Companies wanting to use vegan leather alternatives is good news of course but issues arise when those materials are plastic-based. With many brands marketing their planet-harming pleathers as vegan, the use of animal leather alternatives often gets a bad rap. Thankfully, there are plenty of designers innovating with sustainable vegan 'leathers', using the power of plants to create durable, biodegradable garments.



According to a survey conducted by The Vegan Society, consumer demand for these types of materials is on the rise, with 73.5% of participants saying they would be willing to pay more for plant-based leather compared to animal leather. In light of this wonderful news, we’ve collated a guide to the best brands on the market proving that vegan leather is even better than the real thing.



From Pangaia to SAYE, click through to discover the best vegan leather brands for January and beyond.



Mashu

For modern vegan leather bags, Mashu is the place to go. Created by Greek designer Ioanna Topouzoglou in 2017, the label has quickly gained traction in the sustainable space with accessories inspired by art deco interiors and Cycladic architecture. When it comes to materials, the brand has a plethora of vegan leathers on offer, including Piñatex (derived from pineapples), Desserto (derived from cacti) and BioVeg (made from plastic bottles and plant-based materials).





MASHU Aphrodite Camel, $, available at MASHU

ALOHAS

If you haven't heard of ALOHAS by now, it's time to get to know. The Instagram-approved brand takes a less-is-more approach to commercial fashion with its on-demand production model. Selling made-to-order footwear from its HQ in Spain, the brand has a selection of vegan shoes on offer, including plant leather-based boots, loafers and sandals.





ALOHAS South Corn Black, $, available at alohas

Tea & Tequila

Indie label Tea & Tequila is doing slow fashion right. Using cactus leather for its clothing, the Mexican brand is pushing the sustainable material to new heights with vegan leather bomber jackets lined with bamboo fleece and scalloped trousers in eye-catching hues of apple green. Plus, they plant one tree for every order received.





Tea & Tequila Lia Cactus Trousers, $, available at Tea & Tequila

SAYE

A longtime favourite of London cool kids, SAYE has championed vegan trainers from the start. Its Modelo '89 style is created using a range of plant leathers, including cactus and mango. The brand's commitment to environmentalism goes one step further, though: sustainable materials are utilised in every part of the process, from corn vegan napa uppers to bamboo linings, recycled PU foam soles and organic cotton. They also plant two trees for every pair of trainers sold.





Saye Modelo '89 Vegan Lima, $, available at Saye Brand

Pangaia

If you searched for sustainable loungewear during the pandemic, you likely came across brightly coloured brand Pangaia. Beyond its supremely comfy clothes, Pangaia is innovating in the leather accessories space with its bags, purses and phone holders. Taking an anti-synthetics stance, Pangaia uses plant-derived leathers such as MIRUM® (made from agricultural waste) and Vegea (made from grapes) to make its products 100% recyclable.





Pangaia Plant-based Leather Wallet, $, available at Pangaia

Deadwood Studios

Deadwood is all about using deadstock, repurposed vintage and upcycled post-production waste to create its chic, minimalist designs. For those wanting something truly green, the company is now using completely vegan plant leather to create its latest line of garments by harnessing the power of organic, pesticide-free cacti.





Deadwood Women's River Cactus Black, $, available at Deadwood Studios

MARHEN.J

Made in Korea, MARHEN.J has put its stamp on the accessories space with a range of bags made from recycled plastic and other eco-friendly materials. Most recently, the brand has ventured into the fruit leather space, creating a line of delicious-looking, luxury handbags made from vegan apple powder.





Marhen.J Apple Leather Hobo Bag, $, available at Wolf & Badger

Matt & Nat

Matt & Nat has always been a vegan, cruelty-free brand and the label has been making moves in the sustainable space since 2020, when it launched its first capsule collection made completely from PVB (100% recycled windshield glass resin). Since then, it has introduced a luxury line of accessories made with a high content of apple waste, furthering the brand's commitment to becoming fully sustainable in 2023. What's more, all bag linings are made of 100% recycled plastic bottles.





Matt & Nat Myron Vegan Backpack, $, available at Matt & Nat

Stella McCartney

Discussing vegan brands without mentioning Stella McCartney would be like discussing vegetarian sausages without mentioning Linda McCartney. Putting animal rights at the basis of her brand, Stella McCartney has long paved the way for more ethical fashion production, having never used animal leather, fur or feathers in her creations. While the luxury label currently stocks a range of 'leather' goods made from cruelty-free materials, the upcoming Summer 2022 collection will take strides into the sustainability space with the brand's first handbag created from vegan, lab-grown Mylo™️ mushroom leather.





Stella McCartney Small Stella Logo Hobo Shoulder Bag, $, available at Stella McCartney

