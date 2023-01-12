The challenges of building in the North from the perspective of CHOU, a modular housing company in Cambridge Bay

·6 min read

Amanda Doiron and Stuart Rostant of CHOU Consulting in Cambridge Bay recount how they established modular housing in the community and share their future plans.

Doiron: So far we’ve worked with local carpenters. Our long term vision is to have a training facility where we would be manufacturing these housing pods from down south, with a training component. Students could come there and learn how to do the insulation, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and carpentry. We tend to always fly southern people up, but why aren’t we flying Northerners down on rotations? If people enjoyed their work terms, they can go back to their communities and be the representative, be the installer. Help the company’s achieve its goal, to tailor housing to the North.

Rostant: We get questioned on that a lot. If we build a factory down south, all the money stays there in terms of labor and resources, which is true, but at the end of the day NU3000 says they want to build 3000 homes in 10 years. That’s impossible — we don’t have the resources in the Arctic to even get close to that. You have to look at different ways of building. It’s important that we build that skill set in Nunavut, and we think changing the location of training and production could be a big factor in the solution here.

Another good reason to build modular houses for us, is that at the moment, if you want to build a house in any community in the Arctic, chances are there is no contractor that would do that for you. If there is a contractor, they don’t have a price for the house and chances are it’s going to be a two-year process and you pay whatever it ends up costing at the end. If we’re able to come up with a set design based on modular construction, then anybody can have access to owning a home if they can afford to do so. The risks for the future homeowner are largely reduced.

A challenge in Nunavut, is not only the lack of housing, but also that there is not the infrastructure in place to receive that housing. Getting crushed gravel for example — as simple as that sounds — is an impossibility in most communities. NHC is trying to make it easier for hamlets to surpass zoning barriers for housing because in some communities, project leaders are ready to go and start building homes, but simply have nowhere to put them.

Doiron: Tiny homes are a great idea but they are temporary. You’re given a small space because of the need for housing. It becomes your permanent house and it becomes overcrowded and then it deteriorates. It should be transitional but it’s not because there is nothing else. It ends up failing, because it was never intended to be a forever home, but only a first step towards home ownership.

Future projects

Doiron: Our company was shortlisted by CMHC Northern Supply Challenge along with 33 other participants. Our pitch was, we did this pilot project with a two bedroom home, we are now in the process of making a fourplex. We want to look at the economics of the operation cost, the amount we would have to build to make a profit and make them affordable. Next year we are focusing on submitting to the final application process which adds up to 74 million dollars. The goal is to prove that having a factory in Manitoba (or a couple of them) to be able to build these modular homes for the Arctic is a feasible project. This grant opportunity would reduce our production costs. We could now buy in bulk, we could build during all 12 months of the year, etc. Hopefully we can get enough information to prove that with this opportunity we can lower our costs of production and start supplying homes all over Nunavut.

Rostant: A big barrier to what we are doing is finding an end user to what we build. Home ownership — the cost to construct a home in the Arctic is at a point that it is unaffordable outside of “not-for profit” organizations or the GN.

Doiron: They just canceled 10 units last year because it was unaffordable for them. If it is unaffordable for the GN to build housing, how do they expect the private market to build?

Rostant: I can go to Kugluktuk next year and build homes but who will it be for? Our business is a difficult one because while we want to build more affordably, and we think we are providing a quality product at a reasonable price, a reasonable price in Nunavut is still unaffordable for Nunavummiut. Last year for instance, we built a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,000-square-foot home. It came with land, on a pile foundation, fully furnished, move-in ready and we put it on the market for $460,000, which is pretty much close to cost. Our idea is that we wanted to get first time home ownership being taken seriously and we were willing to put every dollar and cent on the line to see if we can do it. Out of everybody who came in that unit and went to the bank to try and get financed, zero people qualified for a $460,000 home in Cambridge Bay. This kind of unit does not exist at that price anywhere in Nunavut. In the end, a non-profit picked it up and is using it for transitional housing.

This year, everything costs 30-40-50 per cent more based on fuel costs and supply chain, etc. We are at a stage where nobody is going to qualify for a mortgage based on the cost of construction and the interest rates. Unless the government steps in and incentivizes home ownership, our only client is NHC.

Doiron: Right now we have the fourplex for sale on the private market at $1.7 million because we still can’t find an end user. That is sad when we’re in a housing crisis. It’s been sitting there for the last month, unoccupied.

We’d like to get to every community, that’s the goal, but until the government steps in and says public housing is needed, government staff housing is needed, but we also need to invest in our people, we need to give them enough money so that their mortgages are affordable. We will continue to work hard to bring down our prices, which is why we’re coming up with all these solutions. We can do all of this but if you’re not helping them, there is going to be a problem because it’s going to be very hard to crack lower than $460,000 homes.

Rostant: We’re still confident that it’s going to happen, we’re seeing progress. We’re moving forward, we’ve had quality discussions, and we are still optimistic for the future of home ownership in Nunavut. The process can be frustrating at times.

Félix Charron-Leclerc, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News

Latest Stories

  • Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

    DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by Seider — to give Detroit a 3-0 lead. Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who lamented their shaky defense. “I think tomorrow we will turn the page and

  • Strong finish has Steelers optimistic heading into 2023

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sixteen years in, Mike Tomlin still hasn't endured a losing season in Pittsburgh. As much as the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach appreciates the way his team rallied down the stretch to end up 9-8, he also couldn't care less that his record streak — the most consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or better to start a head coaching career in NFL history — remains intact. “My agenda is getting in the single-elimination tournament, pursuing the confetti game and winning it,” Tom

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle’s longest of the season. “You are going to have games like this, on a back-to-back, where it doesn’t look all that good, it doesn’t look pretty,” Krak

  • After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

    Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0

    MONTREAL — The Seattle Kraken continued their perfect start to 2023 with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Seattle, with five straight wins to start the new year, have also outscored their opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. Montreal (16-22-3) had just snapped a seven-game winless skid on Saturday but failed to string consecutive wins together. Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen both had one goal and an assist. Daniel Sprong also scored while Matty Be

  • Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman Cale Makar finally pushed it toward the side. But the puck went in off the skate of Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues. Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett all scored in the first period to give the Pant

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night. Saad also set up Schenn's insurance goal for the Blues in the third period, just after a power play expired for the Wild. Schenn added an empty netter in the closing seconds. Schenn tripped Kirill Kaprizov with 8:12 remaining, but

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Saros frustrates Senators as Predators prevail 3-0

    OTTAWA — Just like good pitching will beat good hitting, a hot goalie is difficult to overcome. Juuso Saros is one such example. Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist Monday as the Nashville Predators earned a hard fought 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, but the story of the game was Saros who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. Saros has stopped 102 of the 105 shots fired his way over his past two games, following a 64-save performance in a 5-3 w

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going. The Penguins didn’t need any of that. Not with Evgeni Malkin firing on all cylinders. The Russian star scored two goals and added two assists as Pittsburgh roared back from an early deficit to edge the Canucks 5-4. Malkin's 28th career f

  • K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale

    CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games. “His role is an evolving thing, snap in and snap out,”

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • 'It's a dream come true': Canada's Valérie Grenier wins giant slalom gold in Slovenia

    Canada's Valérie Grenier skied her way to the top of a World Cup podium for the first time in her career at a giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday. Grenier, of St. Isidore, Ont., finished in a two-run combined time of one minute 55.01 seconds for her first-ever World Cup medal. "I still can't believe it," Grenier said in a post-race interview. "It's a dream come true, I've been wanting this for so long I'm going to cry I'm so happy." The 26-year-old is the first Canadian wi

  • Makar scores in OT, Avs battle back to beat Oilers

    EDMONTON — Even without a goal through the first two periods, it seemed only a matter of time before the Colorado Avalanche would turn the tide on Saturday. Cale Makar scored the overtime winner as the Avalanche came from behind to snap a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. "Going into the third, we thought we were the better team even though we were down two,” said Avs forward Evan Rodrigues, who had a pair of assists. “We just stuck with it and we got a huge tw

  • Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0

    MONTREAL — A seven-game road trip to start the new year should be anything but a walk in the park. Nevertheless, the Seattle Kraken have powered through. With a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Seattle recorded their fifth straight victory of 2023. The Kraken have also outscored the opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. “It's a difficult month, right?” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol. “You're gonna get into rhythms like this where you're gonna be bu

  • Soul-searching offseason ahead for underachieving Patriots

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick was truculent throughout the preseason whenever questions arose about his decision to put Matt Patricia, an assistant coach with a defensive pedigree, in charge of the Patriots’ offense. A season’s worth of struggles on that side of the ball ended with New England’s 35-23 loss at Buffalo on Sunday. The Patriots finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. Quarterback Mac Jones regressed during an underachieving season that saw t