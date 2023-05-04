Challenger Technologies Limited (SGX:573) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Challenger Technologies Limited (SGX:573) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Challenger Technologies' shares before the 9th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.013 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.013 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Challenger Technologies stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of SGD0.535. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Challenger Technologies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Challenger Technologies is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Challenger Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Challenger Technologies's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

We'd also point out that Challenger Technologies issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Challenger Technologies has seen its dividend decline 5.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Challenger Technologies for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Challenger Technologies from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Challenger Technologies, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Be aware that Challenger Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

