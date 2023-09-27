“The Challenge”: Victory Awaits in “Battle for a New Champion” — Just Past a Brick Wall of Former Winners

Returning competitors will vie for their first-ever win as long as they don't get run "into the ground" by the vets

The Challenge is back with it latest edition: Battle for a New Champion.

MTV released the trailer Wednesday for season 39, which will feature returning competitors who've never won. At least one of these familiar faces is assured victory — but they have to take down an intimadating roster of Challenge legends first.

This season sees 24 contenders battling it out in surprise eliminations against the best of the best, including Cara Maria Sorbello, CT Tamburelllo, Jordan Wiseley and Laurel Stucky.

"This is the season that I've been waiting for," host TJ Lavin can be heard saying over a montage of footage showing various contestants Asaf Goren, Big T Fazakerley, James Lock, Melissa Reeves and Olivia Kaiser (just to name a few) putting it all on the line.



Lavin advises, "You'll have to beat champions to become one."

Related: CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello and More Vets Return for 'The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion'

MTV The cast of 'The Challenge' season 39

Of course, that's if they don't get "run into the ground" first, according to Wiseley. He promises the champions "are not gonna take it easy" on the returning competitors, who are desperate to clench a title and become one of them.

But as the trailer for season 39 teases, text on screen reads, "legends will fall as a new era of champions will rise."

Other returning champions include Brad Fiorenza, Darrell Taylor, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, Kaz Crossley and Tori Deal. And those among the contenders are Berna Canbeldek, Callum Izzard, Ed Eason, Horacio Gutiérrez, Michele Fitz, Ravyn Rohselle, Zara Zoffany and others.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins airs Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with season 39 premierng Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.