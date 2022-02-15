The Challenge: All Stars Back for Season 3, War of the Worlds Spinoff Lands at Paramount+

The Challenge 37

The Challenge continues its worldwide domination.

ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that, for the first time, a version of The Challenge will premiere on CBS this summer as part of a global two-part tournament. The winner will advance to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, where they'll take on the champions of The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: U.K. on Paramount+.

The winner will be named the first Challenge world champion.

Two previous War of the Worlds seasons of the competition series have aired on MTV and saw reality stars from shows around the world face off against U.S. vets and newcomers.

Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran from Survivor Turkey won the first War of the Worlds, season 33, while a team consisting of Chris "CT" Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, Rogan O'Connor and Jordan Wiseley split the grand prize of the second War of the Worlds the following season.

MTV has since aired three additional seasons of The Challenge. Most recently, Tamburello, 41, and Big Brother alum Kaycee Clark won season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies.

ViacomCBS also revealed Tuesday that The Challenge: All Stars will be back for a third season on Paramount+. The latest installment will feature 24 Challengers and premieres on May 11.

Jonna Mannion and her partner M.J. Garrett won the latest All Stars season, giving them their first and second championship wins, respectively.

All Stars originated with vet Mark Long, who came up with the idea for longtime fan favorites to return to The Challenge and put their mental and physical strength to the test once more. He launched a social media campaign to gauge interest among both fans and competitors.

In April 2021, All Stars — an homage to the name of the first season of Road Rules that premiered in 1998 — launched on Paramount+.

"I'm pinching myself every day," Long, 50, previously told PEOPLE of getting the show off the ground. "It's pretty crazy. And I think that just shows you how relevant the genre is and how people are just yearning for that nostalgia."