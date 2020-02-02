Challenge Mallorca: Moschetti makes it two with victory in Trofeo Palma

Matteo Moschetti wins the opening race of the Challenge Mallorca

Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) made it two wins and a perfect start to the season at the Challenge Mallorca, backing up his opening-day victory with another triumph in the Trofeo Palma on the final day.

The Italian beat Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Andrea Pasqualon (Circus-Wanty Gobert) to the line in a bunch sprint in Palma.

After a debut professional season with glimpses of promise but no victory, the 23-year-old now has two wins from two appearances in 2020.

Challenge Mallorca is a series of four one-day races, rather than a stage race and, after winning the Trofeo Felanitx, Ses Salines, Campos Porreres on Thursday, Moschetti chose to sit out the following two races, which were more suited to climbers.

He returned on Sunday to deliver a powerful sprint to get the better of Ackermann, one of last year's leading sprinters, for a second time in a week.

