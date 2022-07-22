The Challenge 's Derrick Kosinski Marries Nicole Gruman: 'See You at the Altar'

Derrick Kosinski

Derrick Kosinski/instagram

Derrick Kosinski accepted a new challenge: marriage.

The star of The Challenge, 38, tied the knot with nurse Nicole Gruman Friday on Long Island, N.Y.

Kosinski's fellow MTV alums Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols and his Challenge Mania podcast co-host Scott Yager all attended the nuptials, as did Kosinski's 13-year-old son Derrick Jr., who he shares with ex-wife Amy Manchin.

The group was seen celebrating on a party bus in several videos posted to Kosinski's Instagram Story. In the clips, Kosinski wore a classic black tuxedo and flashed the camera towards their groomsmen, bridesmaids and flower girl on the bus, who were all dancing to music.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/derrickmtv/2888152735258375568/

derrickmtv/Instagram Derrick Kosinski

RELATED: Wes Bergmann Was Hoping The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Would Be 'a Vacation ... I Was Wrong'

Compono, who introduced the couple, served as as a bridesmaid for Gruman on Friday.

She documented the day on her Instagram Story, and even reposted one snap that showed her standing beside the bride in their gowns.

Nicols, Compono's new husband, also shared a photo from their time at the wedding. "Celebrating the Kosinski's" he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennacompono/2888214671070787003/

jennacompono/Instagram

Ahead of their nuptials, Kosinski celebrated with friends and family, posting an Instagram photo with Taylor, 41, his son and other guests.

"The Storm before the Calm. #KosinskiFamilyWedding" he wrote in the caption. "See you at the altar in your white dress @nicolekosinski_! 🎶😉"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kosinski also posted a photo of a bottle of alcohol with a label that featured a picture of him kissing his now-wife, along with the date of the wedding.

"JULY 22, 22 💒 @nicolekosinski_ 💍" he captioned the shot.

RELATED: New The Challenge Docuseries Tells the Untold History of MTV's Long-Running Reality Competition

For her part, Gruman shared a snapshot from their engagement to her Instagram Story with the caption: "Happy wedding day to my best friend @derrickmtv"

Story continues

The photo was set to the tune of Brett Young's "In Case You Didn't Know".

Kosinski, who most recently competed on The Challenge: All Stars season 3, got engaged to Gruman at Coopers Rock State Forest in West Virginia in January 2021 after three years of dating.

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge: All Stars' Mark Long Reveals Who He Was the Most Excited to Compete Against

At the time, Kosinski shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Ready for the next chapter...I love you" beside a photo of the pair in a snowy location.

Around that time, Kosinski also told Us Weekly how his relationship with Gruman grew stronger amid the coronavirus pandemic while she worked on Long Island as a registered nurse.

"She's the real champ," the former Challenge champion told the outlet. "I've been home recording podcasts while she's been fighting a real-life horror movie-like pandemic."

He added, "I love her, I'm proud of her and I admire her."

Earlier this month, three-time Challenge champ Kosinski and Gruman embarked on what he deemed a bachelor party in West Virginia.

Kosinski shared two photos from the bash on Instagram, featuring him smiling next to Gruman near a lake in their bathing suits. He also posted two clips which showed him climbing and jumping off of an inflatable rock wall in the lake.