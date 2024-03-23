Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves 42-0 London Broncos - Matty Ashton treble helps Wire reach last eight

Matty Ashton completed his Warrington hat-trick with the try of the night against the Broncos

Betfred Challenge Cup Warrington (24) 42 Tries: Ashton 3, Thewlis 2, Crowther, Tai, King, Nicholson Goals: Ratchford 3 London Broncos 0

Warrington Wolves hammered London Broncos for the second time in eight days as they booked their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-final draw.

Matty Ashton led the way with a hat-trick, while winger Josh Thewlis crossed twice as Wire all but repeated last weekend's 58-4 win in London.

Jordan Crowther, Rodrick Tai, Toby King and Matty Nicholson all got on the scoresheet,

But Stefan Ratchford only landed three of the nine Wire conversions.

A double for Warrington wing Josh Thewlis made it five tries in two games against the Broncos in a week.

It left Super League bottom club Broncos still seeking a first win this season.

But leaders Warrington now join Wigan, St Helens, Hull KR, Huddersfield, Castleford and holders Leigh in the quarter-final hat, with just one more game to come - Sunday's meeting between Halifax Panthers and Catalans Dragons.

A double for Warrington wing Josh Thewlis made it five tries in two games against the Broncos in a week

The last time London Broncos won at Warrington was way back in April 2002 when Wire still played at Wilderspool - and the London side had never beaten them in the cup.

But there was never any likelihood of a repeat as Wire crossed five times before the break to race to a 24-0 interval lead.

Ashton's treble made him the third Warrington player to run in a hat-trick against the Broncos this month, after Thewlis and Matt Dufty each scored three tries at Plough Lane.

This time Thewlis had to settle for just a double, to set Warrington up for next Saturday's home game against Catalans Dragons.

With the top four - Warrington, Wigan, St Helens and Catalans - all on eight points in Super League, Wire already know they will no longer be top, as Saints play Warriors the day before.

Broncos return to action on Sunday, 31 March when they host Huddersfield.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, King, Tai, Ashton; Ratchford, Hayes; Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Holroyd, Philbin, Crowther.

Story continues

Interchanges: Nicholson, Musgrove, Bullock, Powell.

London Broncos: Walker; Boafo, Bassett, Miloudi, Kershaw; Leyland, Meadows; Kennedy, Davies, Williams, Storey, Stock, Parata.

Interchanges: Butler, Monk, Hughes, Stocks.

Referee: Tom Grant.