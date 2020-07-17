Challenge Cup to resume next month but questions remains over the field

Rugby league's Coral Challenge Cup will resume next month with sixth-round matches including the Toronto Wolfpack.

The final of the knockout competition, which was originally scheduled for this weekend at London's Wembley Stadium, will now take place Oct. 17.

There are still questions, however, about the sixth round, slated to take place the weekend of Aug. 22-23.

While Super League play resumes Aug. 2 behind closed doors, there is no word yet on whether the second-tier Championship and third-tier League 1 will return to action. There are five Championship and League 1 clubs remaining in the cup competition.

Toronto is slated to face the Newcastle Thunder of League 1, who are coached by former Wolfpack assistant Simon Finnigan. The Rugby Football League said full details of the sixth round will be confirmed by the end of July once the fate of the lower leagues' season has been determined.

The tournament had reached the last-16 stage following the completion of fifth-round play in March before the season was suspended due to the global pandemic. The Wolfpack advanced by beating the Huddersfield Giants on March 11. It marked the only win of the season for the transatlantic team, which is 0-6-0 in Super League play.

The Challenge Cup quarterfinals are set for Sept. 19-20 with the semifinals Oct. 3.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said the hope is Wembley may still be able to stage the final.

"With increased optimism about the return of crowds to professional sport in the autumn we are still working through all venue options for all remaining rounds, to be able to react to any changes to the (British) government guidance over the coming weeks and months — and should the best option be to host the final at Wembley Stadium we do have it provisionally booked for Saturday, Oct. 17," Foster said in a statement.

The Challenge Cup dates back to 1896.

Coral Challenge Cup Schedule

Sixth Round: Aug. 22-23

Leeds Rhinos versus Hull Kingston Rovers

Newcastle Thunder versus Toronto Wolfpack

Salford Red Devils versus St Helens

Sheffield Eagles versus Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity versus Featherstone Rovers

Widnes Vikings versus Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors versus Warrington Wolves

York City Knights versus Castleford Tigers

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press